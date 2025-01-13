'Any kind of animosity not in anybody's interest': Indian Army Chief on Bangladesh border tensions (WATCH)

Ahead of India's Army Day, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed the media about the situation along the India-Bangladesh border.

'Any kind of animosity not in anybody's interest': Indian Army Chief on Bangladesh crisis (WATCH) shk
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 2:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

Stressing that Bangladesh is strategically important to India and vice-versa, the Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said that any kind of animosity is not in the interest of any of the country. 

He was speaking at the Indian Army’s annual press conference ahead of 77th Army Day in Delhi.  

“Bangladesh is strategically important to India and vice versa. We are neighbours, we have to live together and understand each other. Any kind of animosity isn’t in each other’s interest. As of today, there is no vulnerability from any side. I am in touch with the chief of Bangladesh (Army). During the time of change overtook place, I was in constant touch with him. On November 24, we had a video conference. As far as military cooperation is concerned, it is going up in a same way. Our officers have moved there for NDC. There is no let off from that side. The only thing is that the joint military exercise which is carried off, because of the situation as of now that we have postponed for some time and as when the situation improves this exercise will also be carried out," said Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Talking about the ties between two countries, he said, “We should talk about the relationship, when there is an elected government. The relationship with the military is fine and perfect.” 

Also read: India summons top Bangladeshi diplomat in Delhi over border fencing issues

Over a week back, amid growing diplomatic strain ties between two neigbouring countries, Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman had sparked controversy after he described his country’s ties with India as one based on “give and take”. 

He said India is a neighbour while China a partner. It should be noted that India helped the country to liberate from Pakistan in 1971. 

He had said that Dhaka will not do anything that will go against the strategic interests of New Delhi.

He further added, “India is an important neighbour. We are dependent on India in many ways. And India is getting facilities from us too. A large number of their people are working in Bangladesh, formally and informally. Many people go for medical treatment to India from here. We buy a lot of goods from them. So, India has a lot of interests in Bangladesh’s stability. This is a give-and-take relationship. This must be based on fairness.”

Also read: US and Arab mediators make significant progress in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, but no deal yet

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH) vkp

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH)

Fire breaks out at Tirumala Laddu distribution counter days after Tirupati stampede tragedy (WATCH) shk

Fire breaks out at Tirumala Laddu distribution counter days after Tirupati stampede tragedy (WATCH)

'No plans to reduce troop deployment along LAC', says Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi vkp

'No plans to reduce troop deployment along LAC', says Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi

BJP's 'Mogambo' taunt at Kejriwal vs AAP's 'Bala' poster: War of words intensifies as Delhi polls draw near anr

BJP's 'Mogambo' taunt at Kejriwal vs AAP's 'Bala' poster: War of words intensifies as Delhi polls draw near

Kerala man binil who sought rescue from Russian mercenaries dies, confirms Indian embassy anr

Kerala man who sought rescue from Russian mercenaries dies, confirms Indian embassy

Recent Stories

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha? hrd

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha?

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH] anr

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees AJR

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies gcw

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH) vkp

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon