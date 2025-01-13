'Any kind of animosity not in anybody's interest': Indian Army Chief on Bangladesh border tensions (WATCH)

Stressing that Bangladesh is strategically important to India and vice-versa, the Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said that any kind of animosity is not in the interest of any of the country.

He was speaking at the Indian Army’s annual press conference ahead of 77th Army Day in Delhi.

“Bangladesh is strategically important to India and vice versa. We are neighbours, we have to live together and understand each other. Any kind of animosity isn’t in each other’s interest. As of today, there is no vulnerability from any side. I am in touch with the chief of Bangladesh (Army). During the time of change overtook place, I was in constant touch with him. On November 24, we had a video conference. As far as military cooperation is concerned, it is going up in a same way. Our officers have moved there for NDC. There is no let off from that side. The only thing is that the joint military exercise which is carried off, because of the situation as of now that we have postponed for some time and as when the situation improves this exercise will also be carried out," said Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Talking about the ties between two countries, he said, “We should talk about the relationship, when there is an elected government. The relationship with the military is fine and perfect.”

Over a week back, amid growing diplomatic strain ties between two neigbouring countries, Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman had sparked controversy after he described his country’s ties with India as one based on “give and take”.

He said India is a neighbour while China a partner. It should be noted that India helped the country to liberate from Pakistan in 1971.

He had said that Dhaka will not do anything that will go against the strategic interests of New Delhi.

He further added, “India is an important neighbour. We are dependent on India in many ways. And India is getting facilities from us too. A large number of their people are working in Bangladesh, formally and informally. Many people go for medical treatment to India from here. We buy a lot of goods from them. So, India has a lot of interests in Bangladesh’s stability. This is a give-and-take relationship. This must be based on fairness.”

