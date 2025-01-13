US and Arab mediators make significant progress in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, but no deal yet

US and Arab mediators have made significant strides overnight in efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and facilitate the release of hostages in Gaza, though a final agreement has yet to be reached, officials said on Monday.

According to an AP News report quoting three sources, progress has been made, and officials emphasized that the next few days would be crucial in ending over 15 months of fighting that has destabilized the region. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing negotiations.

While one official and a Hamas representative indicated that hurdles remain, a person familiar with the talks revealed that a breakthrough had been achieved overnight, and a proposed deal is now on the table. Israeli and Hamas negotiators will now present the deal to their leaders for final approval.

The report revealed that mediators from Qatar have increased pressure on Hamas to accept the agreement, while Steve Witkoff, US President-elect Donald Trump’s envoy, has been pressing Israel. Witkoff, who recently joined the negotiations, has been in the region in recent days.

The mediators have handed the draft deal to both sides, and the next 24 hours are considered crucial for progress.

An Egyptian official confirmed good progress overnight, but noted that a few more days may be needed. The goal remains to finalize a deal before Trump’s inauguration on January 20. A third official also expressed optimism, stating that a deal could be reached before the inauguration, though talks have not yet been concluded.

However, a Hamas official emphasized that several key issues remain unresolved, including Israel's commitment to ending the war, the details of withdrawing Israeli troops, and the hostage-prisoner exchange. This official, speaking anonymously, was not authorized to discuss the media. The Egyptian official confirmed that these matters are still under negotiation.

Negotiations spanning several months have repeatedly reached deadlock

Months of negotiations to end the war between Israelis and Palestinians have repeatedly stalled despite efforts by the Biden administration, along with Egypt and Qatar. The conflict, triggered by Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, 2023, is the deadliest between the two sides. Attempts to broker a deal for the release of hostages taken by Hamas have been hindered by disagreements over a potential exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and the terms of a ceasefire. While Hamas insists on an end to the war for the release of remaining captives, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue until achieving "total victory."

Discussions currently center on a phased ceasefire, with Netanyahu signaling willingness only to agree to the first phase. This would involve a partial hostage release in exchange for a weekslong halt in fighting, with further negotiations on a lasting ceasefire to follow. Hamas, however, demands a full withdrawal and complete cessation of hostilities, hoping that the first phase could pave the way toward achieving its goal.

US President Joe Biden, aiming to finalize a deal before leaving office next week, has actively engaged in the talks, speaking with Netanyahu on Sunday. High-level officials, including Israel's Mossad chief David Barnea and Biden’s top Middle East adviser Brett McGurk, are in Doha to negotiate the terms. McGurk is working on finalizing the text of a potential agreement, but Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, noted that while progress is significant, securing a deal before Jan. 20 remains uncertain.

Palestinians and the families of hostages hold onto hope for a deal

The families of the hostages and Palestinians alike are desperate for an agreement. In Israel, families of around 100 hostages still held in Gaza have intensified pressure on Netanyahu to reach a deal. Demonstrations were held in Tel Aviv, where photos of the captives were displayed. In Gaza, where the conflict has killed over 46,000 Palestinians according to the Health Ministry, many remain skeptical about a potential truce. The devastation has displaced approximately 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents.

Just one temporary ceasefire has been achieved in the past 15 months of war, occurring early in the conflict. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed hope last week that a deal could be finalized before the incoming Trump administration takes over, underscoring the urgency of the situation. Despite optimism among some negotiators, doubts linger as both sides maintain hardline positions.

Palestinians in Gaza, however, are cautious in their expectations. Residents like Mazen Hammad from Khan Younis voice frustration, saying they only believe in a truce when they see tangible results on the ground. The prolonged conflict has left the territory in ruins, with uncertainty clouding any potential resolution.

