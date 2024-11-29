'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India has transformed into the fourth-largest economy, driven by PM Modi’s focus on Digital Public Infrastructure and AI integration. Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted how GovAI enhances governance efficiency, data protection, and public spending impact, positioning India as a global leader in tech-driven governance.

First Published Nov 29, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

India has witnessed remarkable changes over the last decade, evolving into the fourth-largest economy in the world and cementing its position as the fastest-growing economy globally, said BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.  

Highlighting the nation’s progress, Chandrasekhar noted that the government’s budget has tripled in a decade, increasing from Rs 16 lakh crore to Rs 48 lakh crore. “India has crossed many milestones, but the qualitative transformation lies in the way the government has harnessed technology to enhance governance,” he said.

Digital public infrastructure and governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has reshaped governance in India. Leveraging technology, the government has addressed inefficiencies and reduced leakages, ensuring direct service delivery to citizens. Chandrasekhar emphasized that India is now in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), where DPI has become a powerful tool for governance transformation.  

“This integration of technology has streamlined administration and brought services closer to citizens. Through DPI and AI, PM Modi has shown how technology can act as a force multiplier,” he said.  

Chandrasekhar introduced the concept of “GovAI,” which he termed as the next big wave in governance. AI has endless possibilities, from language translation to drug discovery, but its most significant application, according to him, lies in governance.  

“AI has the potential to impact every citizen and make governance smarter and more efficient. This is the essence of GovAI,” he said.  

Currently, around 90 crore Indians are connected to the internet, a number expected to rise to 120 crore by 2026, making India the most digitally connected nation globally. This connectivity, coupled with DPI, has bolstered India’s fintech sector and startup ecosystem, with nearly one lakh startups already thriving.  

India’s extensive data consumption makes it a global leader in data repositories. The government’s digitization efforts have also enabled the collection of vast amounts of personal and non-personal data, essential for training AI models.  

Chandrasekhar highlighted that India’s Dataset Program, launched under PM Modi’s AI initiative, ensures data protection through robust laws while fueling AI advancements. “GovAI will enable efficient governance, addressing global economic challenges and maximizing the impact of public spending,” he explained.  

Maximum governance through AI

AI has the power to reshape governance, making it smarter and more goal-oriented. Chandrasekhar stressed that PM Modi’s vision of maximum governance is achievable through AI integration, which can enhance public spending efficiency and societal impact.

As the chair of the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), India is setting an example for other countries by fostering partnerships between the government, startups, and innovators. Chandrasekhar said, “India’s inclusive approach ensures AI benefits are accessible to all, making it a model for global governance.”  

India’s transformation over the last decade has positioned it as a leader in using technology for governance. Chandrasekhar concluded, “With GovAI, India is redefining governance and inspiring other nations. We are in an exciting era where technology is reshaping administration, making maximum governance a reality.”

