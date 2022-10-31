'A for Arjun, not A for Apple...' UP lawyer finds new way to teach Hindu mythology to children

According to reports, some teachers have alleged that this will be a different experience for the children and this will enable them to get acquainted with the Indian culture since childhood. PDF file of English alphabet is available on social media.

A lawyer from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur has come up wit a new way of teaching English to children. The lawyer has prepared a chart with English alphabets and words associated with Hindu mythology and Indian history. It is reportedly said that publishers have also shown interest in it.

According to reports, some teachers have alleged that this will be a different experience for the children and this will enable them to get acquainted with the Indian culture since childhood. PDF file of English alphabet is available on social media.

Usually children have been reading A for Apple and B for Ball in the English alphabet. But now, children can read A for Arjun and B for Balaram, the charecters associated with the Indian mythology.

A similar English alphabet is being widely circulated on the social media groups of teachers. In this, words from A to Z have been taken from Indian mythological culture and history.

Speaking to a news organisation, SL Mishra, Principal of Aminabad Inter College, said that the advocate indeed created the new vocabulary, but he does not want to come before the media about it.

Mishra also said that the advocate who made this are preparing such vocabulary of Hindi alphabet as well.