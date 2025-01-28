Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin visits Prayagraj along with girlfriend Dakota Johnson (VIDEO)

After completing his India Tour 2025 in Ahmedabad on January 26, Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin came in Prayagraj with his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Chris, in a blue sweatshirt, happily posed for photographers while Dakota, in an off-white shirt, grinned.

Chris Martin, lead vocalist of British rock band Coldplay, came in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with his fiancée, actress Dakota Johnson, after finishing the final leg of his India Tour 2025 on January 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Check out the video:

Chris welcomed the audience by speaking in Gujarati, saying, "Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad?".

After the concert in Ahmedabad, the band thanked fans for their love. "Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We'll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever (sic)," Coldplay said on X.

Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever 🤍 pic.twitter.com/vB4BfsfFKY — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 26, 2025

Chris Martin also paid respect to India during the Ahmedabad event on Sunday, performing patriotic songs such as Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhhe Salaam. He concluded his performance with a passionate salute to Mother India and wished everyone in the crowd a happy Republic Day.

The band performed three gigs in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, followed by two in Ahmedabad. The finale was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

