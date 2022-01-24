  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party releases first list of candidates, Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal

    Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party, will run from Karhal, while his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav will run from Jaswantnagar and party leader Abdullah Azam Khan from Suar.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 7:43 PM IST
    The Samajwadi Party released its first list of 159 candidates for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party, will run from Karhal, while his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav will run from Jaswantnagar and party leader Abdullah Azam Khan from Suar. Meanwhile, Azam Khan, a jailed SP leader who recently petitioned the Supreme Court for temporary parole to campaign in the next elections, has been nominated from Rampur.

    In a news conference, Akhilesh Yadav made more pledges if the Samajwadi Party established the government in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav stated that the Samajwadi Party has made more decisions for the people after providing 300 units of free electricity to household customers and free laptop computers to students. When the SP returns to power in 2022, it plans to generate 22 lakh direct jobs in the IT industry in Uttar Pradesh under the Samajwadi Party's Rozgaar Sankalp.

    Akhilesh Yadav, a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Azamgarh, will run for the state Assembly for the first time. When he became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2012, he chose the Legislative Council path. Karhal Assembly Constituency is one of the 403 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly seats and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Mainpuri district (Lok Sabha constituency).

    Earlier this week, Yadav gave his version of events following the end of seat-sharing discussions with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party. He claimed to have given him two seats, but Chandrashekhar Azad received a phone call and rejected to join the coalition. Earlier in the day, the commander of the Bhim Army, Chandrashekhar Azad, stated that after all of the discussions, he decided that Akhilesh Yadav did not want Dalits in this collaboration, but rather a Dalit vote bank. Azad went on to say that he tried for a month and three days but was unable to form a coalition.

