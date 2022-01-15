  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Bahujan Samaj Party releases first list of 94 candidates for 53 seats

    The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced its intention to run alone in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where it hopes to reclaim power after a 10-year absence.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
    The Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday released the first list of candidates. Addressing the media, she said they have finalized candidates on 53 seats in the first list, remaining 5 will we released in a day or two.

    The chief said the people would undoubtedly bring  BSP to power again in the upcoming assembly elections. She also wants to guarantee them that after coming to power this time, the BSP would again manage the government in all things like its former rule. Mayawati expressed confidence in her chances of winning the election and becoming the government.

    The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced its intention to run alone in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where it hopes to reclaim power after a 10-year absence. Several pre-election polls have indicated that the BSP will win anywhere between 15-20 seats in the struggle between the incumbent BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

    In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 312 of 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had formed a coalition, with the former contesting 298 seats and the latter contesting the remaining 105. The SP only managed to gain 47 seats, while Congress got seven. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) took 19 seats.

    Elections for Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats will be contested in seven stages beginning February 10. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
