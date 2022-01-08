  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How criminal netas and parties that give them tickets will be exposed this election

    The Election Commission on Saturday rolled out measures to ensure that candidates with criminal antecedents do not find a place in the upcoming five-state assembly elections.

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 election commission criminal record leaders parties
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 5:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Election Commission on Saturday rolled out measures to ensure that candidates with criminal antecedents do not find a place in the upcoming five-state assembly elections.

    The Election Commission said that candidates who have criminal antecedents will have to first publish the information in newspapers and on television channels at least three times during the campaign phase. At the same time, a political party that picks up candidates with criminal antecedents will also need to publish information about the candidates' criminal backgrounds. This information will be shared both on the party's website as well as in print and electronic media thrice.

    The Election Commission, citing a February 2020 Supreme Court order, announced that it was mandatory for political parties -- both national and state level -- to upload elaborate information about individuals with pending criminal cases on their website. The information posted will also include details of the nature of the offences, whether charges have been framed, the concerned court, the case number, etc. 

    While furnishing these details, the parties would also have to outline the reasons for selecting the candidate with criminal antecedents over those who have no such record. The Election Commission made it clear that the reasons that are given out by the political parties with regard to selection shall be with reference to the candidate's qualifications and merits, and not just 'winnability' at the election.

    According to the Election Commission, this information will also need to be posted in at least one local vernacular newspaper and one national newspaper. Furthermore, parties with social media presence shall share the information on candidates on their official social media platforms, which includes Twitter and Facebook.

    The Election Commission made it clear that these details will have to be made public within 48 hours of the candidate's selection and not before two weeks before the first date of filing nominations. Every party would need to compile a compliance report and submit the same to the Election Commission within 72 hours of the said candidate's selection. Failure to comply will prompt the Election Commission to bring the non-compliance to the notice of the Supreme Court for being in contempt of its orders.

    Also Read: Election Commission announces five state polls: Election in 7 phases, new Covid protocols and more

    Also Read: Simple and fast: Save this number and get your COVID-19 vaccine certificate on WhatsApp

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning Here are 5 key announcements made by Election commission gcw

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning: Here are 5 key announcements made by EC

    Manipur Election 2022: EC to conduct polls in two phases, Details here - ADT

    Manipur Election 2022: EC to conduct polls in two phases, Details here

    Punjab Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    Goa Election 2022 Voting on February 14 result on March 10 for 40 seats gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Voting on February 14, result on March 10 for 40 seats

    Recent Stories

    Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021-ayh

    Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning Here are 5 key announcements made by Election commission gcw

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning: Here are 5 key announcements made by EC

    Karan Johar is all praises for Minnal Murali actor Tomino Thomas here is what he said drb

    Karan Johar is all praises for Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas; here’s what he said

    Manipur Election 2022: EC to conduct polls in two phases, Details here - ADT

    Manipur Election 2022: EC to conduct polls in two phases, Details here

    Punjab Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon