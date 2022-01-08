How criminal netas and parties that give them tickets will be exposed this election

The Election Commission on Saturday rolled out measures to ensure that candidates with criminal antecedents do not find a place in the upcoming five-state assembly elections.

The Election Commission said that candidates who have criminal antecedents will have to first publish the information in newspapers and on television channels at least three times during the campaign phase. At the same time, a political party that picks up candidates with criminal antecedents will also need to publish information about the candidates' criminal backgrounds. This information will be shared both on the party's website as well as in print and electronic media thrice.

The Election Commission, citing a February 2020 Supreme Court order, announced that it was mandatory for political parties -- both national and state level -- to upload elaborate information about individuals with pending criminal cases on their website. The information posted will also include details of the nature of the offences, whether charges have been framed, the concerned court, the case number, etc.

While furnishing these details, the parties would also have to outline the reasons for selecting the candidate with criminal antecedents over those who have no such record. The Election Commission made it clear that the reasons that are given out by the political parties with regard to selection shall be with reference to the candidate's qualifications and merits, and not just 'winnability' at the election.

According to the Election Commission, this information will also need to be posted in at least one local vernacular newspaper and one national newspaper. Furthermore, parties with social media presence shall share the information on candidates on their official social media platforms, which includes Twitter and Facebook.

The Election Commission made it clear that these details will have to be made public within 48 hours of the candidate's selection and not before two weeks before the first date of filing nominations. Every party would need to compile a compliance report and submit the same to the Election Commission within 72 hours of the said candidate's selection. Failure to comply will prompt the Election Commission to bring the non-compliance to the notice of the Supreme Court for being in contempt of its orders.

