Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Here's how BJP is preparing for upcoming polls

As the BJP prepares for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, the party is banking on Prime Minister Modi's popularity and local issues to secure a third term. With a focus on development and farmer welfare, the BJP aims to resonate with voters and counter the Congress's challenge.

The northern state of Haryana is extremely crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) fortune in the coming times as it is all set to fight the Congress in the forthcoming assembly polls. The party is relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once worked in Haryana as a pracharak in the RSS, and has not yet revealed its roster of celebrity campaigners. In the poll-bound state of Haryana, the saffron party is probably going to suggest four or five prime ministerial rallies.

According to reports, the Prime Minister would visit Haryana before holding his first rally in Kurukshetra on September 14. In addition, he will hold rallies in Palwal, Sonipat, and Hisar in the lead-up to the elections. The state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is certain that the Prime Minister can address the whole state, which is separated into several zones, with these rallies.

According to further sources, the party could send out several leaders during elections from different parts of the nation. Nonetheless, there has been a request in the seats that border Uttar Pradesh for some tall politicians from that state to be invited to run for office in Haryana.

First list of candidates already out!

After announcing its first list of candidates for 67 of the 90 assembly seats, the BJP will unveil its second list on Tuesday. There are probably about twenty-one more applicants' names on the remaining list. As per the first list of 67 candidates, the BJP has changed nine candidate seats.

Keeping the key issue of winnability in mind, the party will announce its seats. After Congress announced wrestler Vinesh Phogat as their candidate, many within the BJP ranks thought of the possibility of pitting her sister Babita Phogat against her.

Key issues to be addressed

The BJP has been significantly depending on local concerns and the influence of local leadership when it comes to subjects to focus on. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said that Nayab Singh Saini will be the party's CM face during his visit to the state, despite the Congress being unable to choose its nominee for chief minister. The BJP will concentrate on a number of themes, including the Congress party's continuity and corruption.

Under the Modi administration, development has assumed a central role. The state government, which has ruled the region for the past ten years, would want to tell the people of the state this tale. Among the other demands from the people in Haryana, the state government has announced permanency in government jobs. As far as the farmers’ welfare is concerned, this is the only state across the entire country where MSP has been given for all the 24 crops.

When is the elections?

The state of Haryana will go into elections in a single phase on October 5, 2024. The strength of the Haryana assembly is 90 seats. The BJP first came into power in the state in 2014, and then repeated its victory in 2019. The saffron party is seeking its third term in office in the upcoming polls.

