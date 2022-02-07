  • Facebook
    'Divide and rule is in Congress' DNA, has become leader of Tukde Tukde gang': PM Modi

    Speaking in the House, PM Modi said there is a new world order post-COVID-19 pandemic; we are being recognized as a leader, and India must take the global leadership role.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 6:07 PM IST
    Slamming the Opposition in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said Congress' policy is 'divide and rule' and it has become the leader of Tukde Tukde gang. He said the party attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments as it wants to divide and rule the country. He further said he wanted to salute Tamil Nadu citizens who lined the streets for hours to pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha. Speaking in the House, PM Modi said there is a new world order post-COVID-19 pandemic; we are being recognized as a leader, and India must take the global leadership role.

    Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted 27 years ago. "You won with full majority in Goa 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Bengal voted for Congress in 1972. You took credit for the creation of Telangana, but the public did not accept you." He said, "Today poor people of the country are getting a gas and connection, house and toilets. They have their bank accounts. But unfortunately, some people's (Opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014."

     

    PM Modi further said that after losing so many elections, there is no change in Congress' 'Ahankaar'. He asked why Congress has been opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes?  The leader said, "No wonder the party was voted out in many states years ago. I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years. Then, 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai."

    He said it is critical for India's growth to empower the small farmer. According to the Prime Minister, the small farmer will help India's prosperity. Modi stated that certain individuals are opposed to 'Make in India' because it implies that there would be no corruption, that they will not be able to amass funds, and that we have made an effort to settle all outstanding concerns in the defence industry.

    "The problem of inflation has been highlighted by the opposition. It would have been preferable if they had highlighted the issue when their government was in power. Our government also attempted to combat inflation during the epidemic. During the period 2014-2020, the inflation rate was less than 5 per cent," Prime Minister Modi stated. He said that Congress won multiple elections because of their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, but that they failed to do so, and therefore the poor of this nation voted them out.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 7:08 PM IST
