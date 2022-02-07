  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Election 2022: 'Double-brake' Congress governments slowed down state's development, says PM Modi

    PM Modi added that the upcoming Assembly election in Uttarakhand is a fight between those who created the state and those who “conspired to block its creation”.
     

    Team Newsable
    Haridwar, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 5:08 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of Uttar Pradesh via virtual conference on Monday after his scheduled ‘hybrid’ rally ahead of assembly elections in the state was cancelled due to weather issues.

    “I apologise for not being able to come to Bijnor because of the weather. Hence, I am only able to address you virtually,” PM Modi said.

    PM Modi on Monday expressed confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again rising to power under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. “We consider Uttarakhand as ‘Devbhoomi’ but they (Opposition) consider it as their ATM. The people of this state have decided that such people will not be given a chance in the upcoming elections,” PM Modi said.

    Citing the Union Budget 2022, PM Modi took a jibe at Congress and said, “We’ve proposed a program to improve infrastructure in border villages. A party (Congress) that doesn't think about development, if it comes to power, the whole country knows what it'll do.”

    “Congress has committed the sin of throttling Uttarakhand's dreams. People won’t forgive it,” he further said, PTI reported.

    PM Modi added that the upcoming Assembly election in Uttarakhand is a fight between those who created the state and those who “conspired to block its creation”.

    “I first bow to my former CDS General Bipin Rawat ji, who was the pride of the land of our Uttarakhand,” PM Modi said during the Haridwar address. “I bow to every hero who, inspired from the soil of Uttarakhand, made his supreme sacrifice for the country,” he added.

    PM Modi further said, “The work on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway also started in the year 2000, when the state was formed. But the Congress government left him hanging. An excuse was made for not getting clearance from UP, when they had a government at the Centre and their partners in UP.”

    Taking a dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said, ‘double-brake’ Congress governments slowed down Uttarakhand’s development. 

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 5:08 PM IST
