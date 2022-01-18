Goa Election 2022: Shiv Sena, NCP may form an alliance to contest polls together

Speaking to the media, Raut said in the Goa assembly elections, the Shiv Sena and the NCP would run jointly. He said on January 18, there will be a discussion about seat-sharing and senior NCP leader Praful Patel will address the seat-sharing arrangement in Goa.

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut said that the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had decided to run together in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, Raut said in the Goa assembly elections, the Shiv Sena and the NCP would run jointly. He said on January 18, there will be a discussion about seat-sharing and senior NCP leader Praful Patel will address the seat-sharing arrangement in Goa. Only then will it be known who will run for how many seats, he added.

"Maharashtra and Goa have different political dynamics. In Maharashtra, the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress have formed an alliance. However, Congress has opted to run alone without making an alliance with any other party in the state for the time being," he stated.

Sanjay Raut also went after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is campaigning in the poll-bound state, saying that the Delhi CM should focus on Delhi matters instead of campaigning in Goa.

On February 14, Goa elections will be held in a single phase. In light of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shiv Sena leader did not say much about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's choice to run for Gorakhpur. "I'm not going to say anything about Yogi ji's decision to run from Gorakhpur. He was nominated by his home constituency. As a result, it's a positive thing. Aparna Yadav is rumoured to be joining the BJP. It's useful to know," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced that elections for Uttar Pradesh's 403 assembly constituencies will be held in seven stages beginning February 10. In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in seven rounds on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

