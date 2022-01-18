  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: Shiv Sena, NCP may form an alliance to contest polls together

    Speaking to the media, Raut said in the Goa assembly elections, the Shiv Sena and the NCP would run jointly. He said on January 18, there will be a discussion about seat-sharing and senior NCP leader Praful Patel will address the seat-sharing arrangement in Goa.

    Goa Election 2022 Shiv Sena NCP may form an alliance to contest polls together gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut said that the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had decided to run together in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, Raut said in the Goa assembly elections, the Shiv Sena and the NCP would run jointly. He said on January 18, there will be a discussion about seat-sharing and senior NCP leader Praful Patel will address the seat-sharing arrangement in Goa. Only then will it be known who will run for how many seats, he added.

    "Maharashtra and Goa have different political dynamics. In Maharashtra, the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress have formed an alliance. However, Congress has opted to run alone without making an alliance with any other party in the state for the time being," he stated.

    Sanjay Raut also went after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is campaigning in the poll-bound state, saying that the Delhi CM should focus on Delhi matters instead of campaigning in Goa.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats, formal announcement on candidates soon

    On February 14, Goa elections will be held in a single phase. In light of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shiv Sena leader did not say much about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's choice to run for Gorakhpur. "I'm not going to say anything about Yogi ji's decision to run from Gorakhpur. He was nominated by his home constituency. As a result, it's a positive thing. Aparna Yadav is rumoured to be joining the BJP. It's useful to know," he stated.

    Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced that elections for Uttar Pradesh's 403 assembly constituencies will be held in seven stages beginning February 10. In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in seven rounds on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

    Also Read | Assembly Election 2022: Sharad Pawar announces NCP to contest polls in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on Tuesday gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on Tuesday

    Political comments Delhi-Haryana health ministers' blame game on rising COVID-19 cases - ADT

    'Political comments': Delhi-Haryana health ministers' blame game on rising COVID-19 cases

    Goa Election 2022 Sena Sanjay Raut urges non BJP parties to support Manohar Parrikar son Utpal in polls gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Sena's Sanjay Raut urges non-BJP parties to support Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal in polls

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP to announce CM candidate on Tuesday says Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP to announce CM candidate on Tuesday, says Arvind Kejriwal

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Will work for Congress party will form govt says expelled minister Harak Singh Rawat gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Will work for Cong, it will form govt, says expelled minister Harak Singh Rawat

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on Tuesday gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on Tuesday

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa split Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth daughter watch drb

    Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth’s daughter; watch

    Punjab Election 2022: Behind Congress HQ's 'Asli Chief Minister' message for Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Punjab Election 2022: Behind Congress HQ's 'Asli Chief Minister' message for Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body RCB

    Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body

    Failure to vaccinate will give rise to new variants UN chief to world leaders in Davos Summit gcw

    Failure to vaccinate will give rise to new variants: UN chief to world leaders in Davos Summit

    Recent Videos

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon
    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon