    Rajnath Singh inaugurates Integrated Simulator Complex ‘Dhruv’

    Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) ‘Dhruv’ was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (June 21) in Southern Naval Command, Kochi. The state-of-the-art simulators will enhance the Indian Navy's practical training. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (June 21) inaugurated the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) ‘Dhruv’ at Southern Naval Command, Kochi. Modern, state-of-the-art simulators that were developed indigenously are housed at the ISC "Dhruv," which will greatly improve Indian Navy practical training. The goal of these simulators is to provide real-time training in navigation, fleet operations, and naval tactics. Additionally, these simulators will be used to train personnel from allied nations.

    The Defence Minister saw the Multi-Station Handling Simulator (MSSHS), Air Direction and Helicopter Control Simulator (ADHCS), and Astronavigation Dome, among the other simulators planned for the complex. 18 nations have received the ship handling simulators made by ARI Pvt Ltd, New Delhi. The Infovision Technologies Pvt Ltd-created Astronavigation Dome is the first of its kind for the Indian Navy.

    The Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis, a DRDO laboratory, developed the ADHCS, which could offer trainees a real-time operational environment scenario. These cutting-edge simulators are an example of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" concept and hold enormous promise for the country's defence export potential. Combat Management System and Maritime Domain Awareness Lab are two of the other indigenously created simulators in the Complex.

    Earlier today, Singh joined Indian Navy personnel to perform yoga onboard the indigenously built carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi, Kerala on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. The defence personnel arranged themselves in various rows and followed the directions for over an hour while executing various asanas.

    Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister said, "It is a matter of great pleasure and pride for me, that we all are starting this International Day of Yoga today with a session on indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant."

    Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff; Kala Hari Kumar, President of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association along with other senior officers of the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence were present during the event.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
