    Pakistan exposes duplicity again; ramps up Sir Creek boder infra after stalling India's works

    Pakistan has been building a 64-men barrack at its marine post Rah-de Pir after raising objections on BSF's construction activities at the Maurya Bet island

    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 15, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

    Tensions continue to brew between the Border Security Force and Pakistan's marine force in the strategically-important Sir Creek area in Gujarat as India's border guarding force's construction activities at the Maurya Bet island have been stopped after Pakistan raised objections in February this year.

    'Maurya Bet' was earlier known as Samudra Bet. However, sources said that Pakistan has been building a 64-men barrack at its marine post Rah-de Pir area. "Maurya Bet is well within our territory," they said.

    The Pakistan Marine has also erected a tent post opposite India's G-Pillar 22.   

    It is pertinent to mention here that the Union Home Ministry had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the construction of permanent bunkers and observation posts. The construction works were expected to be completed by March this year.   

    Besides, the sources also added that the Pakistan side has also deployed a number of quadcopters to monitor the BSF's activities in the area. "They have been using civilian wooden boats to ferry building materials from Shahbhandar to Rah-de-Pir for barrack construction."

    Soon after construction activities started on the Indian side in February, Pakistan adopted aggressive posturing in the area leading to both sides mobilising their men and resources.

    Then, the Pakistan marine mobilised its fast attack crafts (AFC) and boats. In response, the BSF gave a befitting reply by mobilizing a matching strength at the site. It should be noted here that the Pakistan Marine is a part of the Pakistani Navy.

    A series of meetings had taken place between the two sides to resolve the issue along the 98-km long narrow strip of water. Presently, the BSF operates floating Border Out Posts and a limited number of fast attack craft. The floating Border Out Posts are vessels meant for carrying out operations. They are like border outposts on land.

    Aiming to curb infiltration by Pakistani fishermen and fishing boats in the area, the BSF in Gujarat has been strengthening its hold along Sir Creek and the Harami Nalla area by establishing permanent bases.

    The border guarding force has been tasked to secure the 826-km-long Indo-Pak international border, starting from Rajasthan’s Barmer to the Rann of Kutch and the Creek area, including 85 km of the coastal area of Gujarat.

    Since independence, the two countries have had disputes over Kashmir, Siachen, and Sir Creek area and they are yet to be resolved. The Creek is a 98-km-long narrow strip of water between India and Pakistan in the marshy areas of Rann of Kutch and opens up into the Arabian Sea.

    The area has inhospitable weather and terrain, while the marshes are home to poisonous snakes and scorpions.

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
