Navika Sagar Parikarma II: Two women officers to lead Navy's 4th global circumnavigation starting from Oct 2

New Delhi: In a bid to rejuvenate the sailing tradition and highlight its dedication to preserving maritime heritage and enhancing seamanship skills, the Indian Navy will launch the “Navika Sagar Parikarma II” expedition. This ambitious global circumnavigation will begin on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, the two pioneering women officers, will lead this sea voyage around the world. They will be joined by four additional Indian Navy women personnel at various points throughout the journey, rotating in and out during the expedition.

The two officers have been preparing for the project since last 3 years.

The expedition will utilize the same vessel, INSV Tarini, previously employed by the crew of “Navika Sagar Parikarma I” in 2017.

This will mark the Indian Navy's fourth circumnavigation of the globe. A senior official noted that over a decade ago, Captain Dilip Donde became the first Indian to complete a solo circumnavigation under sail.

“The Sagar Parikrama programme launched to encourage adventurous sailing both solo and multi-crewed," the official said.

Captain Abhilash Tommy achieved this milestone a few years ago, becoming the second Indian to complete a circumnavigation of the globe. The third was the “Navika Sagar Parikarma I” expedition, which concluded in 2017.

Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal stated that the two officers embarking on this new voyage were part of the six-member crew that undertook a trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year.

“They also undertook a sailing expedition from Goa to Port Blair and back in double handed mode," he said.

The two successfully undertook a sortie from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius again in dual handed mode early this year, he added.

Ace circumnavigator and Golden Globe Race winner, Commodore Abhilash Tomy (Retired) has been mentoring these officers.

"Sagar Parikrama would be a gruelling voyage requiring extreme skills, physical fitness, and mental alertness. The officers have been training rigorously and gained thousands of miles of experience under their belt," the Navy said.

On Sunday, the Indian Navy also unveiled the logo of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II.

"The circumnavigation of INSV Tarini will be a significant step forward in India's ocean sailing enterprise and maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality on the high seas," Madhwal added.

