India's light tank Zorawar clears desert test in Rajasthan, DRDO lauds 'exceptional performance' (WATCH)

New Delhi: India's new light tank Zorawar, designed for rapid deployment and high mobility in the mountains, successfully conducted field firing trails at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday.

“During the field trials conducted in the desert, the light tank demonstrated exceptional performance, efficiently meeting all the intended objectives. In the initial phase, the tank’s firing performance was rigorously evaluated, and it achieved the required accuracy on designated targets,” the DRDO said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hailed the development of a new light tank as a major advancement towards India’s objective of achieving self-reliance in key defence systems and technologies.

The 25-tonne tank, created through a collaborative effort between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Larsen & Toubro under Project Zorawar, addresses the Indian Army’s need for 354 light tanks.

This tank was developed from the ground up over a span of two years. On July 6, DRDO chief Samir V Kamat reviewed the first prototype of the tank at L&T’s Hazira facility in Gujarat during its unveiling.

The new light tank is anticipated to be ready for service by 2027, bolstering the Indian Army’s defensive posture against Chinese forces along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has deployed several advanced tanks, including high power-to-weight ratio light tanks, across the LAC. The military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh has now entered its fifth year, with no clear resolution in sight. Despite ongoing negotiations aimed at restoring the status quo as of April 2020, challenges persist.

The Indian Army has deployed numerous heavier Russian-origin T-72 and T-90 tanks in the Ladakh region, but these tanks, designed primarily for plains and deserts, have their limitations. The need for light tanks equipped with sufficient firepower, protection, surveillance, and communication capabilities became evident following the border tensions.

The development of this new light tank, which will cost approximately Rs 17,500 crore, addresses these needs. It boasts the capability to be transported by air, perform amphibious operations, fire at high angles of elevation, and function as limited artillery.

Why is it named Zorawar?

Named after the legendary general Zorawar Singh, who led the Dogra forces to several victories in Ladakh and Tibet between 1834 and 1841, the tank honours his historical achievements.

In May 1841, General Singh led a 5,000-strong Dogra force into Tibet, swiftly overcoming Chinese forces and capturing their Mantalai flag.

