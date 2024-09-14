Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's light tank Zorawar clears desert test in Rajasthan, DRDO lauds 'exceptional performance' (WATCH)

    India's new light tank Zorawar, designed for rapid deployment and high mobility in the mountains, successfully conducted field firing trails at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday.

    India light tank Zorawar clears desert test in Rajasthan, DRDO lauds 'exceptional performance' (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    New Delhi: India's new light tank Zorawar, designed for rapid deployment and high mobility in the mountains, successfully conducted field firing trails at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday.

    “During the field trials conducted in the desert, the light tank demonstrated exceptional performance, efficiently meeting all the intended objectives. In the initial phase, the tank’s firing performance was rigorously evaluated, and it achieved the required accuracy on designated targets,” the DRDO said in a statement.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hailed the development of a new light tank as a major advancement towards India’s objective of achieving self-reliance in key defence systems and technologies.

    The 25-tonne tank, created through a collaborative effort between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Larsen & Toubro under Project Zorawar, addresses the Indian Army’s need for 354 light tanks.

    This tank was developed from the ground up over a span of two years. On July 6, DRDO chief Samir V Kamat reviewed the first prototype of the tank at L&T’s Hazira facility in Gujarat during its unveiling.

    The new light tank is anticipated to be ready for service by 2027, bolstering the Indian Army’s defensive posture against Chinese forces along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has deployed several advanced tanks, including high power-to-weight ratio light tanks, across the LAC. The military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh has now entered its fifth year, with no clear resolution in sight. Despite ongoing negotiations aimed at restoring the status quo as of April 2020, challenges persist.

    The Indian Army has deployed numerous heavier Russian-origin T-72 and T-90 tanks in the Ladakh region, but these tanks, designed primarily for plains and deserts, have their limitations. The need for light tanks equipped with sufficient firepower, protection, surveillance, and communication capabilities became evident following the border tensions.

    The development of this new light tank, which will cost approximately Rs 17,500 crore, addresses these needs. It boasts the capability to be transported by air, perform amphibious operations, fire at high angles of elevation, and function as limited artillery.

    Why is it named Zorawar?

    Named after the legendary general Zorawar Singh, who led the Dogra forces to several victories in Ladakh and Tibet between 1834 and 1841, the tank honours his historical achievements.

    In May 1841, General Singh led a 5,000-strong Dogra force into Tibet, swiftly overcoming Chinese forces and capturing their Mantalai flag.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explore avenues to ramp up production lines for LCA Tejas Mk1A: IAF Chief to HAL vkp

    Explore avenues to ramp up production lines for LCA Tejas Mk1A: IAF Chief to HAL

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: DRDO to test strategic missiles in next 45 days, boosting India's defence capabilities dmn

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: DRDO to test strategic missiles in next 45 days, boosting India's defence capabilities

    Cochin shipyard selects BEL's indigenous radar for next-gen missile vessels vkp

    Cochin shipyard selects BEL's indigenous radar for next-gen missile vessels

    Exercise Eastern Bridge: India Sends Mig-29s and Jaguar fighters to Oman gcw

    Exercise Eastern Bridge: India Sends Mig-29s and Jaguar fighters to Oman

    India Oman to begin joint military exercise Al Najah 2024 from September 13 at Salalah vkp

    India, Oman to begin joint military exercise 'Al Najah' 2024 from September 13 at Salalah

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors, urges them to return to work live updates gcw

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors, urges them to return to work

    UP govt to launch new job vacancies in Revenue dept, CM Yogi Adityanath orders swift promotions vkp

    UP govt to launch new job vacancies in Revenue dept, CM Yogi Adityanath orders swift promotions

    Hindi Diwas: Common hindi-english words widely used in abroad NTI

    Hindi Diwas: Common Hindi-English words widely used in abroad

    Home Decor Ideas: 8 Trendy, affordable lamps for your drawing room NTI

    Home Decor Ideas: 8 Trendy, affordable lamps for your drawing room

    football Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon