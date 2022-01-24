  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laser show on India Gate during Netaji hologram launch was shelved last minute

    The Indian Army and the Ministry of Defence opposed the plan citing disrespect to martyrs

    Laser show on India Gate during Netaji hologram launch was shelved last minute
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As history was being made at the India Gate with the unveiling of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hologram on January 23, a significant last-minute change was made to the evening's schedule of celebrations. A laser show proposed by the Union culture ministry on the India Gate monument during the unveiling of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hologram on January 23, was shelved just hours before the event kicked off.

    This, according to sources, happened after the Indian Army and the Ministry of Defence opposed the plan. Sources said that the laser show was opposed by the Indian Army as it would have been disrespectful and sacrilege to the soldiers who laid down their lives in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country. 

    Sources further highlighted that the officials had discussed the issue in length and finally arrived at a conclusion to junk it. It is believed that the Prime Minister's Office had given a go-ahead for the show. But the defence ministry persuaded the officials from going ahead. 

    It may be recalled that a similar move was shelved in 2015. During India-Africa Summit in 2015, the Indian foreign ministry had planned to use India Gate as the backdrop for 3D image projections for an audience of over 50 heads of state from Africa. The Prime Minister’s Office had to intervene following the objections raised by the defence ministry and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage. 

    To honour 83,000 soldiers of the British India Army, the British constructed India Gate in 1931. These soldiers had made supreme sacrifice during World War-I and the Third Anglo-Afghan War. Last week, another controversy erupted when it was decided that the flames of the Amar Jawan Jyoti and that of the National War Memorial would be "merged". The eternal flame at Amar Jawan was doused after 50 years.

    Also Read: Republic Day: Marching contingents reduced from 144 to 96

    Also Read: Republic Day Parade: Glimpses of what world will witness on January 26

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day: Marching contingents reduced from 144 to 96

    Republic Day: Marching contingents reduced from 144 to 96

    Republic Day: Govt Sources Abide with Me has colonial past Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon has far wider connect

    'Abide with Me' has colonial past, 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' has far wider connect: Govt Sources

    China counters India's BrahMos deal, donates military aid to Philippines worth $20 million

    China counters India's BrahMos deal, donates military aid to Philippines worth $20 million

    Revisiting the long struggle for a national war memorial

    Revisiting the long struggle for a national war memorial

    Veterans question: 'Amar Jawan Jyoti an icon; India Gate may be colonial, but soldiers were Indian'

    Veterans: 'Amar Jawan Jyoti an icon; India Gate may have colonial legacy, but soldiers were Indian'

    Recent Stories

    Are Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul getting married in 2022? Here's what dad Suniel Shetty has to say RCB

    Are Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul getting married in 2022? Here's what dad Suniel Shetty has to say

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Still in ICU, but show signs of improvement RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Still in ICU, but show signs of improvement

    Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West and Julia Fox shock fans with their matching denim outfits RCB

    Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West and Julia Fox shock fans with their matching denim outfits

    Maharashtra schools reopen for classes 1-12, parents consent must amid COVID cases surge-dnm

    Maharashtra schools reopen for classes 1-12, parents’ consent must amid COVID cases surge

    Kangana Ranaut shares Allu Arjun, Yash's pictures also gives an advice RCB

    Kangana Ranaut shares Allu Arjun, Yash's pictures, also gives an advice, ‘to avoid Bollywood people’; read on

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - ATKMBs Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Explained Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Explained: Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Video Icon