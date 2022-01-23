  • Facebook
    Republic Day Parade: Glimpses of what world will witness on January 26

    First Published Jan 23, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
    On Sunday, the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade was carried out, which gave a glimpse of the tableaux that have been shortlisted to participate in the event this year. 

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    India will on January 26 mark its 73th Republic Day. The grand parade and flypast will be held at the Rajpath in national capital New Delhi. On Sunday, the full dress rehearsal for the parade was carried out, which gave a glimpse of the tableaux that have been shortlisted to participate in the event this year. 

    The tableau of Uttar Pradesh passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the civil aviation ministry passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of Maharashtra passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of Punjab passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of Chhattisargh passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the textile ministry passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of law and justice ministry passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the drinking water and sanitation ministry passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the Central Reserve Police Force passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the state of Gujarat passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the state of Karnataka passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the state of Haryana passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the state of Goa passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the Indian Air Force passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the Indian Navy passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the Defence Research and Development Organisation passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the state of Uttarakhand passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

    Republic Day 2022: Full dress rehearsal gives glimpses of January 26 parade

    The tableau of the state of Arunachal Pradesh passes through the Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 23, 2022. Photograph: PIB Photo

