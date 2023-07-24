Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: The story of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar's valour

On 26 July every year, India honours the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who fought valiantly to defend the nation's sovereignty. Let's take a look at the bravery of one such soldier, Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar.

Every year, Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistani forces during the Kargil War which was fought between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir, near the Line of Control (LOC). On 26 July every year, India honours the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who fought valiantly to defend the nation's sovereignty. Let's take a look at the bravery of one such soldier, Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar.

Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, formerly Rifleman, hailed from Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, born on 3 March 1976 to parents Durga Ram and Bhag Devi. After completing his education in Bilaspur, he moved to Delhi.

On 26 June 1996, he joined the Indian Army and was assigned to the esteemed 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAK RIF). For his exceptional role as a leading scout during the assault on Point 4875 in the Mushkoh Valley, he was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military award. In February 2022, he was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major.

The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles

The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles has a rich history, originating in 1821 under the leadership of Gulab Singh, a skilled General of Maharaja Ranjit Singh who later became the ruler of Jammu and Kashmir. The regiment fought as Imperial Service troops in both World Wars and played a significant role during the 1947-48 conflict.

Subsequently, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles became a distinct and separate regiment within the Indian Army. In 1963, it was officially designated as Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, and later the Ladakh Scouts became part of the regiment, earning the status of a full-fledged regiment. During the Kargil conflict in 1999, the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles demonstrated extraordinary bravery and sacrifice.

The Kargil War

The Kargil War of 1999 occurred 52 years after India gained independence. It began shortly after the signing of the Lahore Declaration when the Pakistan Army covertly occupied the Indian Army's winter-vacated posts. General Pervez Musharraf, then Chief of the Pakistan Army, was believed to be the mastermind behind this operation.

Intrusions were discovered on 3 May 1999, and on 26 May, the Indian Air Force conducted the first air-to-ground strike, followed by Operation Vijay launched by the Indian Army to reclaim the invaded territory. The intense conflict lasted for two months until it concluded on 26 July 1999.

The capture of Tololing on 13 June 1999 was a pivotal moment in the war, and the subsequent objectives were Point 5140 and Point 4875, strategic locations providing commanding views of National Highway 1 Alpha. The 13 JAK RIF was entrusted with this critical task, and under the command of Lieutenant Colonel YK Joshi, the attack on Point 4875 commenced on 03 July 1999.

The recapture of Point 4875

During the assault on 04 July 1999, Major SV Bhaskar led A Company from the Eastern slopes of Point 4875, while Major Gurpreet Singh attacked from the Western slopes of South Spur, aiming to capture Flat Top.

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar was one of the leading scouts assigned to seize Flat Top of Point 4875 in Mushkoh Valley on that day. The enemy fiercely resisted the advancing column by firing from a sangar. Undeterred, Rifleman Kumar displayed extraordinary courage and charged at the enemy. In the ensuing hand-to-hand combat, he single-handedly eliminated three enemy soldiers despite sustaining severe injuries. He pressed forward and attacked the second sangar, catching the enemy by surprise, causing them to flee, abandoning a universal machine gun. Rifleman Kumar grabbed the UMG and fired at the fleeing enemy, all while bleeding profusely. He refused to be evacuated and continued to confront the enemy. His valour and unwavering determination inspired his comrades, and despite the challenging terrain, our troops successfully captured Flat Top from the enemy.

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar's exceptional bravery and unwavering dedication to duty in the face of the enemy earned him the prestigious Param Vir Chakra, becoming an inspiration to countless individuals and a revered figure in the Indian armed forces.

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: How recapturing Point 5140 was a decisive moment