Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

Boasting of 75 per cent indigenous content, Mormugao -- a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer -- will boost India's maritime capability amid China's increasing belligerence in the Indian Ocean region.

Made-in-India guided missile destroyer 'INS Mormugao' will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

The warship is packed with modern weapon and radar systems and sophisticated sensors. It is equipped with surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles.

Navy officials said that the ship measures 163 metres in length and 17 metres in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes. Mormugao is one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India.

The ship, named after the historic Goan port city Mormugao, undertook her first sea sortie on December 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.

INS Mormugao is the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, which have been indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Mormugao is capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots and is propelled by four powerful gas turbines.

