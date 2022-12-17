Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Boasting of 75 per cent indigenous content, Mormugao -- a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer -- will boost India's maritime capability amid China's increasing belligerence in the Indian Ocean region. 

    Made-in-India guided missile destroyer 'INS Mormugao' will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. 

    Boasting of 75 per cent indigenous content, Mormugao -- a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer -- will boost India's maritime capability amid China's increasing belligerence in the Indian Ocean region. 

    Also Read: Rafale-M edges past F/A-18 Super Hornet in Indian Navy's trials for INS Vikrant's deck fighter jet

    The warship is packed with modern weapon and radar systems and sophisticated sensors. It is equipped with surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles. 

    Navy officials said that the ship measures 163 metres in length and 17 metres in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes. Mormugao is one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India. 

    Also Read: 'Make in India is a critical national necessity; foreign OEMs have accepted it'

    The ship, named after the historic Goan port city Mormugao, undertook her first sea sortie on December 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule. 

    INS Mormugao is the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, which have been indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Mormugao is capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots and is propelled by four powerful gas turbines.

    Also Read: Navy junks idea of new type of Aircraft Carrier; prefers repeating IAC-1 order

    Also Read: India's own Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter jet prototype by 2028

    Recent Videos

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Video Top Stories

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign
    Lifestyle

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Must See

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday
    Defence

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business
    Business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row