    4 countries other than India with intercontinental ballistic missiles

    Intercontinental ballistic missiles are systems that can carry nuclear warheads at a range of over 5,500km. Currently, there are five countries that have land-based ICBMs.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 7:32 PM IST

    On the sidelines of the ongoing border standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control, India had on Thursday successfully tested the Agni V nuclear-capable ballistic missile, which can hit several cities, including Beijing. The intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system has a range of 5500-8000 km. 

    The trial was conducted to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile. The test proved that the missile could now hit targets further than before. This was the ninth test of the missile since it was first test-fired in 2012. 

    ICBMs are missile systems that can carry nuclear warheads at a range of over 5,500km. However, India is not the only country that has land-based ICBM missiles. Currently, there are five countries that have land-based ICBMs. To note, Russia has a missile with a maximum range of 18,000km. Let us take a look at who else owns this lethal technology:

    United States

    The United States currently operates with LGM-30 Minuteman III, the only land-based ICBM in service with its Air Force Global Strike Command. It has a range of 14,000km. 

    Russia

    Russia is currently operating six variants of land-based ICBM, with targetting capability ranging from a minimum of 6,000 km to a maximum range of 18,000 km. The ICBMs variants in the Russian arsenal include the RS 28 Sarmat, the RT-2UTTH 'Topol M', the RS-24 Yars, the RS-26 Rubezh, the UR-100N and the R-36. 

    China 

    The Chinese have developed four ICBMs -- the DF-4, the DF-41, the DF-5 and DF-31 -- with a minimum range of 5,500 km and a maximum range of 15,000 km. 

    North Korea

    It has so far developed three intercontinental ballistic missiles in the series of Hawasong 14, 15 and 16, which has a reported range of 6,700 km to 13,000 km.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 7:32 PM IST
