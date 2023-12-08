Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian Army to induct artificial intelligence-based software

    The Indian Army is set to deploy new home-developed software, including artificial intelligence-based tools, to bolster intelligence and surveillance capabilities along the border areas. The software aims to profile adversaries' military equipment, and enable faster decision-making through AI-enabled predictive analysis.

    Indian Army to induct artificial intelligence-based software
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 6:08 PM IST

    Aiming to enhance its intelligence and surveillance capabilities across the border areas, the Indian Army will be inducting home-developed new software to profile not only the adversaries’ military equipment but also to use the information in a better way. Sources in the defence and security establishment said: "We have been receiving the intelligence inputs in bulk numbers, with induction of artificial intelligence-based software we can be able to draw and utilise inputs."

    Among the scores of tools, an artificial intelligence-based software will collect electronic signatures of the equipment across the borders and profile them. It will help in ascertaining their movement in future, they said.

    Another software, which will help the commanders on the ground to make decisions faster, is AI-enabled predictive analysis. It will help in faster response against the enemy as the inputs come in bulk numbers. 

    Based on the credibility of the sources, the tool would help in processing inputs and grading them efficiently. The software, which collects the electronic signature, would help in getting a sense of the enemy’s Order of Battle (ORBAT) after detecting the electronic signature of the arms, equipment and vehicles.

    "We will get to know about the movement of enemy military formations as the electronic signature would be registered like a fingerprint," said a source.

    Satellite or radars-picked data will help in analysing and predicting the inputs. By leveraging the power of digital technologies, the Indian Army can enhance its operational readiness, intelligence gathering, and tactical responses.

    The Indian Army and the Ministry of Electronics and Telecommunication (MeitY) have been collaborating to bridge the defence and technology gap. It is being seen as an important shift in India’s defence strategy, at a time when the troops of India and China are engaged into border standoff in eastern Ladakh for around four years now. The MEITY will share all the relevant data with the Army. 

    "This partnership is aimed at, moving beyond hardware, developing military-grade applications, advanced electronics and IT infrastructure, aligned seamlessly with the national vision encapsulated in the Digital India and Make in India initiatives," a source said.

    In the last six meeting, the Indian Army and the MEITY has held 7-8 meetings at different levels. The Indian Army chief, Gen Manoj Pande and MoS MEITY Rajeev Chandrasekhar also met twice, wherein the force had apprised about its requirements.

    In November, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, visited Army Headquarters, reinforcing collaborative efforts for technological advancements. In order to mark a 5G test bed, the Army has set up 5G labs at various locations, including the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Mhow.

    “DG SAMEER and Commandant MCTE interacted a few days back and plans have been worked out for developing military-grade 5G and 6G labs are underway,” sources said.

    Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) is an autonomous R&D institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

    In the future, the Army is planning to include the 6G and Security Operations Centre (SOC) 2.0. MeitY plans to integrate the Security Operations Centre 2.0 at NIC Data Centre with the Indian Army for enhanced cyber threat management.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian envoy meets 8 Navy veterans on death row after Qatar grants consular access snt

    Indian envoy meets 8 Navy veterans on death row after Qatar grants consular access

    Talks with Argentina, Philippines, Nigeria for LCA Tejas in advanced stages, 3 more nations interested

    Talks with Argentina, Philippines, Nigeria for LCA Tejas in advanced stages, 3 more nations interested

    US military has grounded Osprey V-22 fleet; here's why

    US military has grounded entire Osprey V-22 fleet; here's why

    Indian Army seeks 10,000 hand-held thermal imagers for its soldiers

    Indian Army seeks 10,000 hand-held thermal imagers for its soldiers

    Indian Navy breaks barriers: Captain Geetika Koul becomes first woman doctor posted at Siachen snt

    Indian Army breaks barriers: Captain Geetika Koul becomes first woman doctor posted at Siachen

    Recent Stories

    Vladimir Putin announces candidacy for 2024 presidential election, extending rule potential to 2030 AJR

    Vladimir Putin announces candidacy for 2024 presidential election, extending rule potential to 2030

    cricket Gambhir vs Sreesanth: A new video emerges from the Legends League Cricket's eliminator (WATCH) osf

    Gambhir vs Sreesanth: A new video emerges from the Legends League Cricket's eliminator (WATCH)

    Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan passes away at 24 SHG

    Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan passes away at 24

    From the India Gate: The silent spectator leading sloganeering for Mahua Moitra

    From the India Gate: The silent spectator leading sloganeering for Mahua Moitra

    Every penny will have to be returned PM Modi slams Congress after Rs 200 crore cash found in tax raid AJR

    'Every penny will have to be returned': PM Modi slams Congress after Rs 200 crore cash found during IT raid

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon