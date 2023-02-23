Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army's first Medium Range Surface to Air Missile regiment raised in Eastern Command

    The regiment will be equipped with the indigenously-developed 'Abhra' Weapon System.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

    In order to further enhance its defence capability along the Line of Actual Control with China, the Indian Army is raising its first Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) Regiment in the eastern command.

    The regiment will be equipped with an indigenously-developed 'Abhra' Weapon System. The system has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced in collaboration with Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI).

    Philippines Navy completes training in Nagpur to operate BrahMos missiles

    As per an official release, the system is a state-of-the-art medium-range air defence weapon system.

    Eastern Army commander Lt Gen RP Kalita has recently visited the MRSAM Regiment and stated that India would soon become self-reliant in defence manufacturing in line with the national aim of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', with such a giant leap towards indigenisation.

    In 2021, the DRDO handed over the MRSAM System to Indian Air Force in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh at Jaisalmer Air Force station in Rajasthan.

    The MRSAM provides air defence against aerial threats like fighter aircraft, UAVs, guided and unguided munitions and cruise missiles. It is capable of engaging multiple targets at ranges up to 70 kilometres.

    Navy still wants an aircraft carrier larger than INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
