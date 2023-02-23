Indian Army's first Medium Range Surface to Air Missile regiment raised in Eastern Command

The regiment will be equipped with the indigenously-developed 'Abhra' Weapon System.

In order to further enhance its defence capability along the Line of Actual Control with China, the Indian Army is raising its first Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) Regiment in the eastern command.

The regiment will be equipped with an indigenously-developed 'Abhra' Weapon System. The system has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced in collaboration with Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI).

As per an official release, the system is a state-of-the-art medium-range air defence weapon system.

Eastern Army commander Lt Gen RP Kalita has recently visited the MRSAM Regiment and stated that India would soon become self-reliant in defence manufacturing in line with the national aim of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', with such a giant leap towards indigenisation.

In 2021, the DRDO handed over the MRSAM System to Indian Air Force in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh at Jaisalmer Air Force station in Rajasthan.

The MRSAM provides air defence against aerial threats like fighter aircraft, UAVs, guided and unguided munitions and cruise missiles. It is capable of engaging multiple targets at ranges up to 70 kilometres.

