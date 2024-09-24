Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EXCLUSIVE | How 1000hp T-90 'Bhishma' tank is enhancing Army's strength in Ladakh's icy terrain (WATCH)

    The Indian Army's T-90 "Bhishma" tank recently conducted a tactical drill at approximately 14,000 feet in eastern Ladakh. This tracked combat vehicle demonstrated impressive manoeuvrability at the Nyoma training area.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

    Nyoma: The Indian Army's T-90 "Bhishma" tank recently conducted a tactical drill at approximately 14,000 feet in eastern Ladakh. This tracked combat vehicle demonstrated impressive manoeuvrability at the Nyoma training area. During the exercise, the Bhishma tank successfully navigated obstacles in the Indus River, which originates from Mount Kailash in Tibet, flows through Ladakh, and eventually enters Pakistan.

    Nyoma, located at an altitude of 13,700 feet, is about 30 kilometers from the Chinese border, with winter temperatures plummeting to as low as -40 degrees Celsius.

    During winter, troops face the daunting challenge of keeping their weapon systems operational. Asianet Newsable spoke with Manoj Kumar, a tradesman for the T-90, who participated in the tactical drill at the icy heights.

    “This is one of the best tanks in the world. We are very proud that this tank is being manufactured in India. This tank is effective in any condition of weather, day and night," Kumar said.

    “A total of 3 men handle this tank — driver, gunner and commander. This tank is fitted with 1000hp engine and can cross any obstacles anytime. It can be deployed in deserts, marshy land or anywhere," he added.

    “The gunner is mandated to keep an eye on enemy and fire upon them. There are two armaments which have been equipped in this tank. The main armament is a gun of 125-mm bore, which can fire four types of ammunition. The second weaponry system is 7.62-mm machine gun PKTM, which is for infantry target and to destroy the aerial target it has 12.7-mm NSBT gun," Kumar further stated.

    “The third member of the crew is commander, who handles and command the tank. This tank works on the principle of ‘Hunter Killer’. The commander can also fire upon the enemy and destroy them," he highlighted.

    “For effective communication, the tank is fitted with an advanced radio device. All parts and accessories of this tank are being made in the country," Kumar further said.

    “We are fully prepared to destroy our enemy at this altitude also. It can be deployed anywhere and remove its obstacles to cross the area. We can carry out deep fording with the tank and easily cross water bodies," he added.

    When asked about the maintenance of the tanks during dip in temperature, Manoj Kumar said: “When there is decline in temperature we start the engine 2-3 times in the night so that it can be remain functional condition. It is our part of training to do such things.”

    The T-90 main battle tank is an advanced iteration of the T-series, featuring enhanced firepower, mobility, and protection. It is manufactured by HVF, an original equipment manufacturer based in Chennai.

