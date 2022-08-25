Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rafale-M Vs F/A-18: Foreign fighter jets to be on aircraft carrier Vikrant as 'interim arrangements'

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 8:04 PM IST

    Indian Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said: "We designed the Vikrant for operating the MiG-29K, but we would ultimately deploy the indigenous TEDBF (Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter) fighter aircraft for which we are working with DRDO. For the interim, we are looking at Rafale, and F/A-18 aircraft and trials have been carried out."

    With the first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant slated to be commissioned into the service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, the Indian Navy on Thursday stated that it is looking at Rafale (M) and F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III fighter aircraft for 'interim arrangements'.

    Responding to queries, Indian Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said: "We designed the Vikrant for operating the MiG-29K, but we would be ultimately deploying the indigenous TEDBF (Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter) fighter aircraft for which we are working with DRDO. For the interim, we are looking at Rafale and F-18 aircraft, and trials have been carried out."

    It must be noted that the French-origin Rafale (M) and the US-made F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III have successfully conducted trials on INS Vikrant months ago. As per the Indian Navy official, "Evaluation is being done to select the aircraft, and we hope that the decision will be taken earliest."

    Currently, the Indian Navy operates with Russian-origin MiG-29K. The Vice Admiral informed that the aircraft trials on the carrier would commence in November based on the weather condition.

    Also Read: PM Modi to induct aircraft carrier Vikrant into Navy on September 2

    Aircraft carrier Vikrant will be deployed for 'operational' purposes by next year, an official said.

    Vice Admiral Ghormade also said that the commissioning of INS Vikrant would contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Replying to a question on the ongoing tension between China and Taiwan, he said: "Firstly, I would like to assure you that the Indian Navy is fully prepared to protect its maritime boundaries. In all these issues, you need to continuously develop and keep updated with the growing technologies."

    Vice Admiral Ghormade said the commissioning of the aircraft carrier would be an 'unforgettable' day as it would significantly enhance the country’s overall maritime capabilities. Asked whether the Indian Navy is pushing for the construction of a second aircraft carrier, he said deliberations are on over it.

    Talking about INS Vikrant, he said its commissioning would be a historic occasion and that it is also a symbol of 'national unity' as its components came from many states and Union Territories.

    Built over a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, the carrier successfully completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month. With its commissioning, India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to design and build an aircraft carrier indigenously. The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

    The aircraft carrier has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

    Also Read: From the IAF vault: Story of the 'Top Guns' from India

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to induct aircraft carrier Vikrant into Navy on September 2

    PM Modi to induct aircraft carrier Vikrant into Navy on September 2

    BrahMos accidental firing: CoI finds deviation from SOP by three officers led to incident govt terminates services snt

    BrahMos accidental firing: 3 IAF officers sacked for violating SOP

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Jojan Thomas, 45RR

    Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Jojan Thomas, 45RR

    Recent Stories

    Anjali Arora visits Haji Ali gets TROLLED netizens call her MMS girl drb

    Anjali Arora visits Haji Ali, gets TROLLED; netizens call her ‘MMS girl’

    MP Congress corporator welcomed with milk bath after release on bail in attempt murder case - adt

    MP: Congress corporator welcomed with milk bath after release on bail in attempt murder case

    football sexy and bold: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez looked mesmerising in black snt

    Sexy and bold pictures: 10 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez looked mesmerising in black

    Pooja Hegde sets fashion goals in white crop top, blue joggers

    Pooja Hegde sets fashion goals in white crop top, blue joggers

    MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know steps to download scorecard- adt

    MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result declared; know how to check

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon