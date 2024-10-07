Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India-Maldives relations strengthened: Key MoUs, defence cooperation, new airport runway launched and more

    Prime Minister Modi and Maldivian President Muizzu held discussions to strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on development, security, and economic cooperation. They announced key initiatives, including a maritime security partnership and inaugurated infrastructure projects, signifying a deepening relationship.

    India Maldives relations strengthened: Key MoUs, defence cooperation, new airport runway launched and more gcw
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Amid the strained ties for about a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Maldivian president, Mohamed Muizzu on Monday held a comprehensive discussion to further strengthen the bilateral ties between two countries. The two sides discussed the issues pertaining to development partnership, energy, trade, financial linkages and defence cooperation.

    During their meeting, the two leaders announced “Adoption of India-Maldives: A vision for comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership” and “refit of Maldives Coast Guard Ship Huravee by the Government of India on gratis basis.”

    On the occasion, Modi and Muizzu launched Rupay card in Male and also inaugurated a new runway of Hanimaadhoo International Airport. Modi handed over 700 social housing units built under EXIM Bank’s Buyers’ credit facilities, to Muizzu.

    Also Read | PM Modi welcomes Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, engages in diplomatic meeting at Hyderabad House (WATCH)

    In the presence of two leaders, the two sides signed a number of memorandum of understandings (MoUs) that include currency swapping, Rashtriya Raksha University and National College of Policing and Law Enforcement of the Maldives.

    For prevention and combat of corruption, India’s Central Bureau of Investigation and Maldivian Anti-Corruption Commission signed MoU for bilateral cooperation. They also signed MoUs for judicial training and renewal of MoU in the field of sports and youth affairs.

    Also Read | Strengthening ties: PM Modi, Maldivian President Muizzu discuss bilateral relations, economic support (WATCH)

    “A partnership fulfilling shared aspirations! PM @narendramodi and President @MMuizzu held comprehensive discussions to further deepen ties on a range of areas including development partnership, energy, trade, financial linkages and defence cooperation,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a series of posts on X.

    Muizzu arrived in Delhi on October 6 on a 5-day maiden bilateral visit to India. Prior to this, he visited India in June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers. After Delhi, Muizzu will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru where he will be attending business events.

    It should be noted that “Maldives is India's key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a special place in Prime Minister's vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’.”

