PM Modi welcomes Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, engages in diplomatic meeting at Hyderabad House (WATCH)

Ahead of his meeting with PM Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had a discussion with President Muizzu. Taking to social media, Jaishankar highlighted the significance of the meeting and expressed optimism about the future of India-Maldives relations.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in India for a five-day official visit and was honored with a ceremonial guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Upon his arrival, President Muizzu was warmly welcomed by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the beginning of his first official bilateral visit to India since taking office.

Following the ceremonial reception, President Murmu and President Muizzu introduced each other to their respective ministers and delegations, further strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations. After the ceremony, the Maldivian President paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi by visiting his memorial at Rajghat, where he was accompanied by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs.

Chennai air show tragedy: BJP accuses MK Stalin govt of negligence in fatal incident

Later in the day, PM Modi hosted President Muizzu at Hyderabad House for a high-level meeting. The two leaders engaged in discussions focusing on enhancing cooperation between India and the Maldives, touching upon key areas of mutual interest, such as regional security, trade, and environmental issues. The meeting is expected to give new momentum to the friendly ties between the two neighboring countries.

Ahead of his meeting with PM Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had a discussion with President Muizzu. Taking to social media, Jaishankar highlighted the significance of the meeting and expressed optimism about the future of India-Maldives relations.

"Pleased to call on President Muizzu today at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his commitment to enhancing India-Maldives relationship. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will give a new impetus to our friendly ties," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Four killed, 25 injured as bus carrying pilgrims overturns in Gujarat's Banaskantha (WATCH)

President Muizzu, who arrived on Sunday for the state visit, will remain in India until October 10. His itinerary includes important engagements in Mumbai and Bengaluru, where he is expected to attend business events aimed at strengthening economic ties between the Maldives and India.

This visit marks President Muizzu's second trip to India this year. He had previously visited in June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers.

Latest Videos