India goes big on Artificial Intelligence in defence; 75 products to be launched on July 11

The products to be launched at the first ever ‘Artificial Intelligence in Defence’ (AIDef) symposium and exhibition are developed by the Services –Army, Navy and Air Force, DRDO, DPSUs, Startups and the private sector.

New Delhi: Aiming to make India a self-reliant country in the field of technologies and innovation, the defence ministry will launch 75 Artificial Intelligence products on July 11 at the first ever ‘Artificial Intelligence in Defence’ (AIDef) symposium and exhibition to be launched by its minister Rajnath Singh.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said, “We are going to have a programme where a total of 75 products powered by Artificial Intelligence will be launched on Monday. It would be possibly the largest event. The launch of 75 products coincided with the 75 years of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Highlighting the AI in the defence forces, Kumar said that the nature of modern warfare has changed, and artificial intelligence has played a significant role in all forms.

The products to be launched on Monday are developed by the Services –Army, Navy and Air Force, DRDO, DPSUs, Startups and the private sector. Some of the 75 products would be for dual-use purposes, including civil use.

The products are in the domains of automation, unmanned, robotics systems, cyber security, human behaviour analysis, intelligent monitoring system, logistics and supply chain management, speech/voice analysis and Command, Control, Communication, Computer & Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems and Operational Data Analytics.

Besides, a total of 100 AI-enabled products are at various stages of development.

On July 11, the minister will felicitate two top defence exporters from the public and private sectors.

In reply to a question, Additional Secretary Sanjay Jaju informed that the defence exports had crossed the highest ever figure of Rs 13,000 crore in 2021-22, with 70 per cent contribution coming from the private the remaining 30 per cent from the public sector.

Ajay Kumar further stated that an AI task force on defence was established in 2018 to provide a road map for promoting AI in defence.

Acting on its recommendations, a Defence Artificial Intelligence Council was set up headed by the defence minister. The council is spearheading the effort.