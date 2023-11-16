Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IAF's Suryakiran Aerobatic team to put on air show ahead of India vs Australia WC final in Ahmedabad

    Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Suryakiran aerobatic team will be carrying out a flypast over the venue of the ODI World Cup 2023 final, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the title clash between India and Australia, which will take place on November 19.

    IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic team to put on air show ahead of India vs Australia WC final in Ahmedabad snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

    The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team is set to dazzle spectators with an air show preceding the ODI World Cup 2023 final between hosts India and Australia, scheduled for November 19. As per an announcement from the Defence PRO for Gujarat, the aerial display will captivate the audience for ten minutes prior to the commencement of the highly anticipated final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad.

    Also read: AUS vs SA: Young fan repeating iconic Sourav Ganguly jersey celebration in Kolkata wins hearts (WATCH)

    Rehearsals for the thrilling air show are slated to take place on both Friday and Saturday, according to a statement from the PRO. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, renowned for its spectacular displays, typically consists of nine aircraft and has showcased its skills through numerous performances across the country.

    India's advancement to the ODI World Cup 2023 final, secured by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday, has heightened the excitement surrounding the upcoming match. The final will see India facing off against the mighty Australians.

    Known for its distinctive maneuvers, the Suryakiran team's demonstrations include loop maneuvers in victory formation, barrel rolls, and the creation of various shapes in the sky. The anticipation is building not only for the cricketing spectacle but also for the breathtaking aerial exhibition that will precede it.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi likely to attend final at Ahmedabad, many Bollywood stars to turn up

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    State-of-the-art anti-submarine shallow water draft Amini launched

    State-of-the-art anti-submarine shallow water craft Amini launched

    Indian Navy chief flags fragile south China sea security at Indo-Pacific dialogue

    Indian Navy chief flags fragile south China sea security at Indo-Pacific dialogue

    US-India strike deal to co-produce Stryker: Deciphering the armoured vehicle's potential in countering China snt

    US-India strike deal to co-produce Stryker: Deciphering the armoured vehicle's potential in countering China

    Armed forces seek 5000 lorries to ramp up transport capability

    Armed forces seek 5000 lorries to ramp up transport capability

    Indian Army aviation wing may lease helicopters to plug gap created by outgoing Cheetah, Chetak; induct LUH, Apache

    Army aviation wing to lease helicopters, induct LUH to plug gap created by outgoing Cheetah, Chetak

    Recent Stories

    AUS vs SA: Young fan repeating iconic Sourav Ganguly jersey celebration in Kolkata wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    AUS vs SA: Young fan repeating iconic Sourav Ganguly jersey celebration in Kolkata wins hearts (WATCH)

    State-of-the-art anti-submarine shallow water draft Amini launched

    State-of-the-art anti-submarine shallow water craft Amini launched

    ODI World Cup 2023: Season of heartbreaks continues for South Africa as Australia enter their 8th final avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Season of heartbreaks continues for South Africa as Australia enter their 8th final

    ODI World Cup 2023: Uncertainty revolves around future of Indian coach Rahul Dravid as contract almost up avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Uncertainty revolves around future of Indian coach Rahul Dravid as contract almost up

    Football Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Michael Emenalo anticipates January moves amid persistent Mo Salah transfer talks osf

    Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Michael Emenalo anticipates January moves amid persistent Mo Salah transfer talks

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon