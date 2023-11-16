IAF's Suryakiran Aerobatic team to put on air show ahead of India vs Australia WC final in Ahmedabad

Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Suryakiran aerobatic team will be carrying out a flypast over the venue of the ODI World Cup 2023 final, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the title clash between India and Australia, which will take place on November 19.

The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team is set to dazzle spectators with an air show preceding the ODI World Cup 2023 final between hosts India and Australia, scheduled for November 19. As per an announcement from the Defence PRO for Gujarat, the aerial display will captivate the audience for ten minutes prior to the commencement of the highly anticipated final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad.

Rehearsals for the thrilling air show are slated to take place on both Friday and Saturday, according to a statement from the PRO. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, renowned for its spectacular displays, typically consists of nine aircraft and has showcased its skills through numerous performances across the country.

India's advancement to the ODI World Cup 2023 final, secured by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday, has heightened the excitement surrounding the upcoming match. The final will see India facing off against the mighty Australians.

Known for its distinctive maneuvers, the Suryakiran team's demonstrations include loop maneuvers in victory formation, barrel rolls, and the creation of various shapes in the sky. The anticipation is building not only for the cricketing spectacle but also for the breathtaking aerial exhibition that will precede it.

