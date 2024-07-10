Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gold smuggling foiled: ITBP arrests two with 108.060 kg in eastern Ladakh

    According to the ITBP officials, these two people were apprehended when the soldiers of North West Frontier’s 21st battalion were on a Long-Range Patrolling (LRP) in the border areas in Southern Sub Sector in Eastern Ladakh of (in general area Chismule, Narbula top, Zakle and Zakla) to check infiltration and smuggling activities. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Indo Tibetan Border Force’s (ITBP) apprehended two Indian nationals  in Southern Sub Sector in Eastern Ladakh and seized 108.060 kg of gold from their possession along with Chinese food items, on Tuesday. 

    According to the ITBP officials, these two people were apprehended when the soldiers of North West Frontier’s 21st battalion were on a Long-Range Patrolling (LRP) in the border areas in Southern Sub Sector in Eastern Ladakh of (in general area Chismule, Narbula top, Zakle and Zakla) to check infiltration and smuggling activities. 

    After receiving intelligence inputs, the patrolling team which was being led by DC/GD Deepak Bhatt and 20 others conducted operations in the area near Sirigaple, Ladakh.

    In a post on X, ITBP said: “ITBP Seizes 108 Gold Biscuits! On 09-07-24, a team led by DC Sh. Deepak Bhatt from the 21 BN conducted a Long Range Patrol in Eastern Ladakh, seizing 108 gold biscuits (108 kg) near Sirigaple. 02 suspects were apprehended. Further investigations are ongoing with other agencies.”

    Just a km away from international border in Sirigaple, the patrolling team came across two suspicious persons with mules. 

    The team chased them and brought to their camping area.

    During initial interrogation, the suspects said they are collecting medicinal plants. However, while searching them they found huge quantity of gold and other items.

    They have been identified as Tenzin Targy and Tsering Chamba. 

    The items which have been seized from their possession, include 108.06kg of gold, two mobile phones, one binocular and Chinese food items including one packet of Fragrant Cake, one packet of Lao Beijing two milk Cane, two packets of Milk Lassi, two knives, two ponies, one Wonder Torch, one hammer and one Nose Plier.

    “This successful operation highlights the relentless dedication and vigilance of our ITBP personnel in safeguarding our borders,” an official said.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 5:28 PM IST
