Year Ender 2024 | INS Arighaat to LCH Prachand: A look at defence platforms commissioned in 2024

The year 2024 saw the induction of advanced defence platforms like submarines, warships, and helicopters, enhancing India's military capabilities with a focus on indigenous procurement.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

New Delhi: The year 2024 saw the induction of several advanced defence platforms, including combat helicopters, a nuclear submarine, and warships, significantly enhancing the country’s operational capabilities.

Here’s a look at some of the key defence assets inducted into the Indian armed forces in 2024:

INS Arighaat

On August 29, the Indian Navy commissioned the second Arihant-Class submarine, ‘INS Arighaat,’ at Visakhapatnam.

The construction of INS Arighaat incorporated advanced design and manufacturing technologies, extensive research and development, the use of special materials, complex engineering, and expert craftsmanship. It is regarded as more advanced than its predecessor, the Arihant.

INS Tushil

The Russian-made INS Tushil (F 70), a multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 9 at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia.

INS Tushil is an upgraded version of the Krivak III class frigates under Project 1135.6, with six ships already in service—three Talwar-class ships built at the Baltiysky Shipyard in St. Petersburg and three Teg-class ships built at Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad. As the seventh ship in the series, INS Tushil is the first of two upgraded follow-on vessels.

LCH Prachand

The induction of all Light Combat Helicopters (Limited Series Production) was completed in February 2024, with the helicopters successfully participating in Exercise Gagan Shakti in April 2024.

Major Acquisitions

In a bid to reduce foreign expenditure, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) have granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 40 Capital Acquisition proposals totaling Rs 4,22,129.55 crore in 2024.

Of these, AoNs worth Rs 3,97,584.34 crore (94.19%) have been approved for procurement from indigenous sources.

