Defence ministry approves MQ-9B Predator Reaper drone deal with US

The MQ-9B drone is a variation of the MQ-9 "Reaper" drone, which was used to lob a modified Hellfire missile that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda, in Kabul.

Amid the ongoing preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, the Defence Ministry on Thursday (June 15) approved the deal for acquiring the Predator (MQ-9 Reaper) drones from America for which the final decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Speaking to a news agency, sources from the defence ministry said, "The deal for the Predator drones was given approval by the Defence Acquisition Council meeting today. The acquisition proposal will now have to follow a procedure after which it will have to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security."

It is reportedly said that the deal of over $3 billion for the procurement of 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones was much awaited ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US next week.

The procurement of these drones holds significant as the Indian government aims to use them to ramp up its surveillance apparatus along the frontier with China as well as in the Indian Ocean region.

According to reports, the MQ-9B Predator drone serves for purposes, including supporting naval operations, conducting search and rescue missions, assisting customs authorities, combating wildfires, and fulfilling various other tasks.

This long-endurance remotely-piloted aircraft is highly sought after worldwide. It is reportedly said that countries like Great Britain, Japan, Belgium, and several others are already operating or are in the process of deploying the Predator drone.