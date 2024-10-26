Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

His presence in Tawang is also coincided with the flagging-in ceremony of the Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally at Tawang on October 30, in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister Chowna Mein. 

Anish Kumar
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights with the soldiers of Indian Army at Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang on September 31. 

Sources in the defence and security establishment said that the defence minister is likely to be with the troops in the Tawang sector on the occasion of Diwali. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Tawang sector witnessed the first artillery fire from Chinese side during the 1962 India-China war. This sector also saw the last ceasefire implementation. 

In March, Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi with the soldiers of the Indian Army in Leh and had lauded them for protecting the country from enemies while braving extreme weather conditions.

Earlier, it was planned to celebrate the festival at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield but had to cancel it due to inclement weather.

