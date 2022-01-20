Days after Philippines orders BrahMos, Mauritius buys Advanced Light Helicopter Mk III from India

In line with the Indian government's vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed a contract with the Mauritius government for the export of an Advanced Light Helicopter Mk III. The helicopter will be used by the Mauritius Police Force.

The Mauritius government already operates the HAL-built ALH and Do-228 aircraft. New Delhi had gifted a Dhruv and 2 Chetak helicopters in December 2016 to the Mauritius government. With this contract, HAL and Mauritius government have reinforced their long-standing business relations spanning over three decades.

The multi-role ALH Mk III has proven its mettle in multiple roles, including many lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India. The versatile multi-mission helicopter weighing 5.5 tons has also been part of rescue missions abroad. Over 335 ALHs have been manufactured to date which have logged nearly 3.4 lakh cumulative flying hours. HAL also offers the customer technical assistance and product support to ensure helicopter serviceability.

Also Read: BrahMos for Philippines: Why India's gains go much beyond $374.9 million



The contract between HAL and Mauritius government was signed by HAL Helicopter Division General Manager BK Tripathy and Mauritius government's Secretary of Home Affairs OK Dabidin at HAL's Transport Aircraft Division in Kanpur.

The deal comes close on the heels of the Philippines placing an order for three batteries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. That deal is touted as one of the biggest-ever defence export orders. Experts believe that India could become a reliable regional security partner if the deal gets through. The deal with the Mauritius government is expected to assist the government in achieving its exports target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2024-25.

In September 2021, India delivered Dornier aircraft to Mauritius on lease as part of India’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) programme. Last year, the two countries had signed a special USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit to enable the procurement of defence assets from New Delhi.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during his visit to Mauritius last year that he was happy that Mauritius had leased a Made in India Dornier aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv for two years to help shore up its capabilities to patrol and monitor its extensive maritime domain more effectively.

Also Read: Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service?