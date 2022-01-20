  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Days after Philippines orders BrahMos, Mauritius buys Advanced Light Helicopter Mk III from India

    The Mauritius government already operates the HAL-built ALH and Do-228 aircraft. 

    Days after Philippines orders BrahMos, Mauritius buys Advanced Light Helicopter Mk III from India
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In line with the Indian government's vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed a contract with the Mauritius government for the export of an Advanced Light Helicopter Mk III. The helicopter will be used by the Mauritius Police Force. 

    The Mauritius government already operates the HAL-built ALH and Do-228 aircraft. New Delhi had gifted a Dhruv and 2 Chetak helicopters in December 2016 to the Mauritius government. With this contract, HAL and Mauritius government have reinforced their long-standing business relations spanning over three decades.

    The multi-role ALH Mk III has proven its mettle in multiple roles, including many lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India. The versatile multi-mission helicopter weighing 5.5 tons has also been part of rescue missions abroad. Over 335 ALHs have been manufactured to date which have logged nearly 3.4 lakh cumulative flying hours. HAL also offers the customer technical assistance and product support to ensure helicopter serviceability.

    Also Read: BrahMos for Philippines: Why India's gains go much beyond $374.9 million
     
    The contract between HAL and Mauritius government was signed by HAL Helicopter Division General Manager BK Tripathy and Mauritius government's Secretary of Home Affairs OK Dabidin at HAL's Transport Aircraft Division in Kanpur.

    The deal comes close on the heels of the Philippines placing an order for three batteries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. That deal is touted as one of the biggest-ever defence export orders. Experts believe that India could become a reliable regional security partner if the deal gets through. The deal with the Mauritius government is expected to assist the government in achieving its exports target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2024-25. 

    In September 2021, India delivered Dornier aircraft to Mauritius on lease as part of India’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) programme. Last year, the two countries had signed a special USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit to enable the procurement of defence assets from New Delhi.
     
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during his visit to Mauritius last year that he was happy that Mauritius had leased a Made in India Dornier aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv for two years to help shore up its capabilities to patrol and monitor its extensive maritime domain more effectively.

    Also Read: Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service?

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile gcw

    India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service Mumbai police ADR

    Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service?

    Explosion on board INS Ranvir; 3 Navy personnel dead

    Explosion on board INS Ranvir; 3 Navy personnel dead

    Republic Day 2022 Biggest flypast ever over Rajpath; Tejas and Mirage excluded

    Republic Day 2022: Biggest flypast ever over Rajpath; Tejas and Mirage excluded

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan blast: At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in Lahore's Anarkali area-dnm

    Pakistan blast: At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in Lahore's Anarkali area

    Maharashtra to reopen schools from January 24 must follow COVID norms gcw

    Maharashtra to reopen schools from January 24, must follow COVID norms

    Bulli Bai app case: Fifth arrest made; Mumbai Police nab accused Neeraj Singh from Odisha-dnm

    Bulli Bai app case: Fifth arrest made; Mumbai Police nab accused Neeraj Singh from Odisha

    Gehraiyaan trailer out: Deepika Padukone gets into complex relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi RCB

    Gehraiyaan trailer out: Deepika Padukone gets into complex relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim as BJP announces list of 34 candidates - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim as BJP announces list of 34 candidates

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Video Icon
    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon