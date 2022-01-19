  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service?

    The servicing of the air-conditioning equipment was being carried out as the ship was to head out in a few days towards its home base in Visakhapatnam. 

    Explosion inside INS Ranvir happened during air-conditioning service Mumbai police ADR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    An explosion in the air-conditioning compressor may have caused the death of three Indian Navy personnel onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai naval dockyard on Tuesday, sources have told Asianet Newsable. Those who lost their lives in the accident are Master Chief Petty Officers Krishna Kumar, Surinder Kumar and AK Singh.

    The servicing of the air-conditioning equipment was being carried out as the ship was to head out in a few days towards its home base in Visakhapatnam. The Colaba police station of Mumbai Police has registered an accidental death report as per established procedures. The ADR is registered when there is no foul play or suspicion in the case. 

    The three naval personnel, who were killed, were apparently in the immediate vicinity of the explosion site. A total of 11 naval personnel are injured and undergoing treatment at INHS Asvini in Mumbai. The condition of two of the injured is said to be serious, sources in the Navy said, adding that the others have minor injuries.  

    In a statement, the Indian Navy had said on Tuesday that the unfortunate incident was caused due to an explosion in an internal compartment of the destroyer. It also stated that no major material damage has been reported. The warship, INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly. The force has constituted a Board of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. 

    INS Ranvir, the fourth of the five Rajput-class destroyers, was inducted into the Indian Navy in 1986 and has been participated in several bilateral and multinational maritime exercises. It was also deployed on several missions across the globe, including HADR missions. Last year in October, a case of fire and flooding was reported on its another destroyer INS Ranvijay in Visakhapatnam. Four sailors had suffered injuries.

    Also Read: One of US Navy's most lethal nuclear submarines makes rare appearance

    Also Read: Republic Day 2022: 17 Jaguars to fly past Rajpath in 'Amrit formation' depicting 75 years of independence

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explosion on board INS Ranvir; 3 Navy personnel dead

    Explosion on board INS Ranvir; 3 Navy personnel dead

    Republic Day 2022 Biggest flypast ever over Rajpath; Tejas and Mirage excluded

    Republic Day 2022: Biggest flypast ever over Rajpath; Tejas and Mirage excluded

    Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

    Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

    CDS Gen Rawat's helicopter crash: Inquiry finds no sabotage, blames unexpected change in weather

    CDS Gen Rawat's helicopter crash: Inquiry finds no sabotage, blames unexpected change in weather

    Fact check Army's combat pattern uniform is not the same as LTTE's

    Fact-check: Army's new combat pattern uniform is not the same as LTTE's

    Recent Stories

    SII CEO Adar Poonawalla calls for billions to be vaccinated at a faster rate for COVID pandemic to end-dnm

    SII CEO Adar Poonawalla calls for billions to be vaccinated at a faster rate for COVID pandemic to end

    Samantha-Naga Chaitanya to Dhanush-Aishwaryaa to Dileep-Manju Warrier and more, here are 7 shocking splits RCB

    Samantha-Naga Chaitanya to Dhanush-Aishwaryaa to Dileep-Manju Warrier and more, here are 7 shocking splits

    Goa Election 2022 Amit Palekar to be AAP chief ministerial candidate announces Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Amit Palekar to be AAP's chief ministerial candidate, announces Arvind Kejriwal

    Talks over Marriage Age Bill to be postponed as parliamentary panel members are unwell - ADT

    Talks over Marriage Age Bill to be postponed as parliamentary panel members are unwell

    Goa Election 2022 No outcome of talks Congress thinks they can get majority on their own says Sanjay Raut gcw

    Goa Election 2022: No outcome of talks, Congress thinks they can get majority on their own, says Sanjay Raut

    Recent Videos

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Video Icon
    tennis Australian Open 2022 Lets go screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Australian Open 2022: 'Let's go!' screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Video Icon
    Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir: Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath WATCH

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    Video Icon