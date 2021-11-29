  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coming soon: Tech that will allow India to look deep into enemy territory

    Weighing around 500-kg with three months of endurance, the system would run on solar energy and would fly in the stratosphere or at an altitude of 70,000 feet. 

    Coming soon: Tech that will allow India to look deep into enemy territory
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 6:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    State-owned aircraft-maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will release the first prototype of a futuristic High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite system within two years that would revolutionise near-space operations. Once it comes into use, the system will not have to penetrate into the adversary's territory to get inputs. It can get information of range within 200-km of enemy territory. Apart from HAL, there are two companies that are working on such disruptive technologies across the globe. The companies are based in France and the United States.

    As per the top official of the HAL, the first prototype would be one-third in its size. It would be about 70-feet. This pace technology will not only be used for defence purposes but can also be used for geological services, disaster management, meteorological purpose among others. 

    The final prototype will come in a couple of years. The system which is in its developmental stage worth Rs 700 crore, will have a payload capacity of 30-35 kg with a surveillance capacity of over 200-km deep inside the enemy territory. The French and the US companies are developing for the payload capacity of 15-kg only. 

    Weighing around 500-kg with three months of endurance, the system would run on solar energy and would fly in the stratosphere or at an altitude of 70,000 feet. Speaking about its advantage, an official told Asianet Newsable, "It is cost-effective. It is much cheaper than running a satellite. You can place where you want to. It can be looked at inside over 200-km of enemy territory."

    The project is being developed by the HAL in collaboration with a Bengaluru-based tech start-up. HAPS is a part of HAL's unmanned drone warfare programme also known as Combined Air Teaming System. There are four components in CATS. There is a mother ship. HAPS will give information on other things. The system is designed in such a way that it would work as a bridge between UAV and conventional satellites. 

    "All those north latitude countries, they can’t even try because they don’t have much sunlight. It cannot be run on power. It takes a day to go up and would stay for three months. We can place a variety of sensors in it," he said.

    Also Read

    How Indian Army eliminated terrorists who killed civilians in Kashmir

    With eye on Pakistan, Indian Army snipers to use lethal .338 Sako TRG 42 rifles

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 6:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How Indian Army eliminated civilian-killing terrorists in Kashmir

    How Indian Army eliminated terrorists who killed civilians in Kashmir

    With eye on Pakistan, Indian Army snipers to use lethal .338 Sako TRG 42 rifles

    With eye on Pakistan, Indian Army snipers to use lethal .338 Sako TRG 42 rifles

    Mumbai terror attacks How secure is India's 7516km coastline 13 years since 26/11

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: How secure is India's 7516km coastline 13 years later

    INS Vela, indigenously-built fourth of Scorpene class submarine commissioned into Indian Navy-dnm

    INS Vela, indigenously-built fourth of Scorpene class submarine commissioned into Indian Navy

    Govt clears decks for satellite to aid IAF fighter jets, okays 6.71 lakh AK-203s for Indian Army

    Govt clears decks for satellite to aid IAF fighter jets, okays 6.71 lakh AK-203s for Indian Army

    Recent Stories

    Baghban actor Samir Soni opens up about giving first wife divorce [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    Baghban actor Samir Soni opens up about giving first wife divorce [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has Jaya Bachchan iconic K3G scene? watch drb

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ has Jaya Bachchan’s iconic K3G scene? Watch

    No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency in India, FM Nirmala Sitharaman clears the air-dnm

    No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency in India, FM Nirmala Sitharaman clears the air

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Netizens laud both teams for pulling off a thrilling draw (Twitter reactions)-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Netizens laud both teams for pulling off a thrilling draw

    Omicron COVID-19 variant poses very high global risk, countries must prepare, warns WHO-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare, warns WHO

    Recent Videos

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon