BrahMos accidental firing: CoI finds deviation from SOP by three officers led to incident

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) set to establish the facts of the March 9 BrahMos accidental firing case found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the incident. Central Government terminates the officers' services with immediate effect.

Over five months after a BrahMos missile was fired accidentally from an Indian Air Force base in Ambala and landed up in the Mian Channu area of Pakistan, a Court of Inquiry (CoI) on Tuesday found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the March 9 incident.

The Central government has terminated the services of the three officers immediately, and termination orders have been served upon the officers on August 23, 2022.

In April, IAF blamed more than one official from the missile squadron for the incident, for which there would be "swift and severe punishment".

More to follow

(Image for representation purpose)