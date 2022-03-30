Army Chief to brainstorm on strategy at China, Pakistan borders

Army Chief will review the military readiness along the borders with its two adversaries, China and Pakistan.

Days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's New Delhi visit and the ongoing political turmoil in Islamabad, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane will on Wednesday review the military readiness along the borders with its two adversaries, China and Pakistan.

The meeting, which is being held at Lucknow-based Central Command Headquarters, will also witness the participation of senior commanders from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

The top echelons in the armed forces will also discuss the ongoing geopolitical crisis in parts of the globe and its implications on India. The evolving situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan would also be deliberated as to what would be their impact on India.

Sources in the Indian Army said that the chief will review the deployment of his formations deployed along the borders with Pakistan and China while 'they are transitioning from winter to summer posture'.

During the meeting, the commanders will share their views on enhancing the capabilities through force level optimisation, technology adoption, induction of force multipliers, as also modernisation and improvement of infrastructure.

Wang Yi's India visit

It must be noted that India had categorically stated to the visiting foreign minister that peace in the border areas is the key to normal relations.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar had told his Chinese counterpart that there can be no normalcy in relations between the two countries unless the men and machinery amassed at the Line of Actual control are withdrawn.

India-China border talks

The two countries had held 15 rounds of military talks and eight rounds of Working Mechanism on Consultation and Coordination for border affairs to resolve the standoff. Jaishankar had said that considerable progress has been made but there are several friction areas remained.

The border standoff between two forces that began in May 2020 would complete two years in the next month. In their forward locations, the two Himalayan giants have deployed more than 50,000 troops to guard their areas.

So far, the disengagement has taken place in four places -- Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Kailash Range and Gogra heights. Disengagement from Hot Springs is yet to take place.

