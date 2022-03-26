Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

"The Exercise comprised airlifting of airborne forces, large scale drops, fast regrouping, observation of important locations, and objective capture," the Army's official Twitter handle wrote, posting a video clip of the March 24 and 25 exercise.

The Indian Army conducted an airborne insertion and quick reaction drill near the Siliguri Corridor with around 600 paratroopers. It was the second such drill in the previous three weeks in the strategically crucial region bordering Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh near the country's northern border with China.

"After being transported from several airbases, some 600 paratroopers from the Indian Army's airborne quick reaction teams conducted out large-scale airdrops near the Siliguri Corridor," an official said. Advanced free-fall methods, infiltration, surveillance, and target practise, as well as the capture of critical targets by penetrating beyond enemy lines, were all part of the exercise.

#IndianArmy conducted #AirborneExercise to validate Aerial Insertion & Rapid Response capabilities along #NorthernBorders. The Exercise entailed airlifting of Airborne troops, large scale drops, rapid regrouping, surveillance of critical targets & capture of objectives. pic.twitter.com/aiReRv0K1J — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 25, 2022

The exercise also involved combat-free fall jumps and integrated battle drills by airborne forces, mechanised columns and attack helicopters, to validate rapid response capabilities and seamless integration, they noted.

A similar procedure was also carried out in the crucial Siliguri Corridor at the beginning of March. This piece of land, which connects India's northeastern area to the rest of the country, is also strategically vital from a military standpoint.

