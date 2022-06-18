MHA reserves 10% vacancies for Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles

For the first batch of Agniveer, the Ministry of Home Affairs gives age relaxation for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday informed that his ministry had decided to reserve 10 per cent of the vacancies for Agniveers in recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Amit Shah said: 'The MHA has also decided to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.'

The decision comes days after the Union Home Minister made an announcement that Agniveers would be given priority for jobs in Assam Rifles and paramilitary forces.

Terming the 'Agnipath' scheme as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary decision, Shah had said that the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces will provide youngsters with a bright future.

While stating that the youngsters trained under 'Agnipath' would contribute more to the service and security of the nation, Shah had updated that detailed planning was underway to recruit Agniveers into the CAPFs and the Assam Rifles.

According to the Agnipath scheme, 'Agniveers' will be enrolled for a service duration of four years, which also includes their training period. Once the tenure ends, up to 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be absorbed into the armed forces while the rest will have to leave.

