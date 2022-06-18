Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHA reserves 10% vacancies for Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles

    For the first batch of Agniveer, the Ministry of Home Affairs gives age relaxation for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

    MHA reserves 10 per cent vacancies for Agniveers in CAPFs and Assam Rifles recruitment
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 9:24 AM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday informed that his ministry had decided to reserve 10 per cent of the vacancies for Agniveers in recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

    Also Read: Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days: Sources

    In a series of posts on Twitter, Amit Shah said: 'The MHA has also decided to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.'

    The decision comes days after the Union Home Minister made an announcement that Agniveers would be given priority for jobs in Assam Rifles and paramilitary forces.

    Also Read: Agnipath Scheme: Age limit for 2022 recruitment increased to 23 years

    Terming the 'Agnipath' scheme as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary decision, Shah had said that the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces will provide youngsters with a bright future. 

    While stating that the youngsters trained under 'Agnipath' would contribute more to the service and security of the nation, Shah had updated that detailed planning was underway to recruit Agniveers into the CAPFs and the Assam Rifles.

    According to the Agnipath scheme, 'Agniveers' will be enrolled for a service duration of four years, which also includes their training period. Once the tenure ends, up to 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be absorbed into the armed forces while the rest will have to leave. 

    Also Read: Government defends Agnipath; busts 7 myths about Agniveers

    Also Read: Protests against Agnipath scheme: 'It is like being a Guest Sainik'

     

    Also Read: 'This is not some Bollywood movie...': Veterans slam Agnipath scheme

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Traffic cops sweep away trap rocks from road for commuters-tgy

    Watch: Traffic cops sweep away trap rocks from road for commuters

    Uttarakhand govt allocates separate budget for implementing Uniform Civil Code gcw

    Uttarakhand govt allocates separate budget for implementing Uniform Civil Code

    Horrific video of Great Indian Hornbill being tortured, goes viral; 3 arrested - gps

    Horrific video of Great Indian Hornbill being tortured, goes viral; 3 arrested

    Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days gcw

    Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days: Sources

    Balika Panchayat This is India s first ever girl Panchayat gcw

    Balika Panchayat: This is India's first-ever girl Panchayat

    Recent Stories

    Kamal Haasan Vikram expected to break Prabhas Baahubali 2 record drb

    Kamal Haasan’s Vikram expected to break Prabhas’s Baahubali 2's record

    Sadio Mane headed for Bayern Munich after EURO 41 million deal with Liverpool - Reports-ayh

    Sadio Mane headed for Bayern Munich after EURO 41 million deal with Liverpool - Reports

    Numerology Predictions for June 18 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 18: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Father s Day 2022 From Mango lassi to corn chaat 5 easy dishes one can try gcw

    Father's Day 2022: From Mango lassi to corn chaat, 5 easy dishes one can try

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 asanas every busy woman must do daily RBA

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 asanas every busy woman must do daily

    Recent Videos

    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon