Agni Prime ballistic missile set for induction into Indian armed forces

The successful flight test of the new generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast on June 7 has paved the way for its induction into the Armed Forces.

After three successful developmental trials of the missile system, it marked the first pre-induction night launch by users with a 1,000 to 2,000 km strike range. It affirmed its accuracy and reliability.

In a statement, the defence ministry said that the range instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle.

Senior officials from DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight-test.

Agni Prime Missile

The ‘Agni P’ is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system.

It is a canisterised surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km. It is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class (under IGMDP - Integrated Guided Missile Development Program).

The missile comes with new composites, propulsion systems, and innovative guidance and control mechanisms, besides the latest navigation systems. It is the sixth missile in the Agni (missile) series of ballistic missiles.

