Aero India 2025: Bengaluru to host Asia’s largest air show in February

New Delhi: The defence ministry will be hosting the 15th edition of the biennial air show, Aero India, from February 10, 2025, at the Indian Air Force (IAF) Yelahanka airbase in Karnataka. The five-day air show will be featuring scantling performances by the Indian Air Force’s fighter aircraft, including Rafale, LCA Tejas, Su-30MKI, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team.

"The Aero India will be conducted from Feb 10 to Feb 14", the Department of Defence Production announced in a post on X.

Apart from domestic defence aerospace manufacturers, several firms from friendly foreign countries will be participating in the exhibition during the aero show at Bengaluru.

State-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) would be showcasing its products, including Tejas to foreign buyers as several countries have evinced interest in them.

In 2023-24, India had exported defence equipment worth Rs 21,083 crore. During the previous edition of the Aero Show, a total of 809 exhibitors participated. Of these, 110 were foreign exhibitors while 699 were Indian exhibitors.

Aero India is organized by the armed forces in collaboration with various agencies under the Ministry of Defence, including the Department of Defence Production, Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Space, and the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

In the 2023 Aero Show, leading aviation companies from countries like the US, France, Israel, Russia, and across Europe took part, including prominent names such as Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, and Rolls Royce.



