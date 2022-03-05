Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully tested

    The long-range precision strike capability of an advanced version of the BrahMos missile successfully tested.

    Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully tested
    Balasore, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    According to an official statement, the pin-point destruction of target demonstrated the missile's combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms.

    The advanced version of the missile had a range of over 295 kilometers.

    The missile was fired from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai somewhere in the Indian Ocean Region. Both Brahmos missile and INS Chennai are indigenously built and highlight the cutting-edge of Indian missile and ship-building prowess. They reinforce the Indian Navy's contribution towards the Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India endeavours.

    According to official sources, the missile hit its intended target with pinpoint accuracy after traversing an extended range trajectory and performing complex manoeuvres. 

    More importantly, the test launch achievement establishes the Indian Navy's ability to strike even deeper and influence land operations further away from sea, when and where required.

    Also Read: Ukraine war: IAF cancels mega IAF exercise Vayu Shakti

    Also Read: Why IAF C-17s are avoiding Pakistan airspace during Operation Ganga

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
