Days after Tawang clash, IAF to hold massive exercise to test capabilities on China front

Several fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will participate in the 2-day exercise, scheduled to take place in Assam and West Bengal.

Image: IAF Rafale fighter aircraft

Within days of the violent confrontation between troops of India and China along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Air Force will carry out an exercise in the eastern sector on December 15-16. Sources in the IAF said the exercise would be at the command level to test its capabilities on the China front. Several fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will participate in the 2-day exercise, scheduled to take place in Assam and West Bengal. Also Read: Ladakh situation 'stable but unpredictable', need to focus on China's actions: Indian Army chief

Sources further stated that the air bases like Tezpur, Chhabua, and Jorhat in Assam and Hasimara in West Bengal are expected to be activated during the exercise. It must be noted that the Rafale fighter jets are based in Hasimara. In the recent clash, the soldiers from both sides sustained injuries in the Yangtse area in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Also Read: Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have special task