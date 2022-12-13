Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Days after Tawang clash, IAF to hold massive exercise to test capabilities on China front

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

    Several fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will participate in the 2-day exercise, scheduled to take place in Assam and West Bengal.

    Image: IAF Rafale fighter aircraft

    Within days of the violent confrontation between troops of India and China along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Air Force will carry out an exercise in the eastern sector on December 15-16. 

    Sources in the IAF said the exercise would be at the command level to test its capabilities on the China front.

    Several fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will participate in the 2-day exercise, scheduled to take place in Assam and West Bengal. 

    Also Read: Ladakh situation 'stable but unpredictable', need to focus on China's actions: Indian Army chief

    Sources further stated that the air bases like Tezpur, Chhabua, and Jorhat in Assam and Hasimara in West Bengal are expected to be activated during the exercise. It must be noted that the Rafale fighter jets are based in Hasimara.

    In the recent clash, the soldiers from both sides sustained injuries in the Yangtse area in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

    Also Read: Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have special task

    However, the sources added that the exercise is a routine exercise and planned in advance. 

    "It has nothing to do with the recent clash in Arunachal Pradesh," they said.

    It should also be noted that the clash, which was taken place on December 9, was the first major clash between two countries after the Galwan Valley clash of 2020 in Eastern Ladakh.

    Also Read: Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaishankar NSA Doval, CDS and Army chief brief Rajnath Singh over Tawang clash

    India-China Tawang clash: NSA Doval, CDS, Army chief brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Indian Army Chinese PLA soldiers clash in Arunachal Pradesh

    Indian, Chinese soldiers clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector

    Wheels in motion for a next-generation stealth fighter aircraft

    Wheels in motion for a next-generation stealth fighter aircraft

    Rafale-M edges past FA-18 Super Hornet in Indian Navy trials for INS Vikrant's deck fighter jet

    Rafale-M edges past F/A-18 Super Hornet in Indian Navy's trials for INS Vikrant's deck fighter jet

    25 Buddhist women, on national integration tour, meet Indian Army chief

    25 Buddhist women, on national integration tour, meet Indian Army chief

    Recent Stories

    football Revealed: What did Hugo Lloris tell Harry Kane after Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty heartbreak snt

    Revealed: What did Hugo Lloris tell Harry Kane after Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty heartbreak

    Asianet News Dialogues with Air Vice Marshal BK Murali Retd

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Can India get PoK back by taking on both Pakistan and China? Answer is NO'

    Delhi airport mess: Centre tells airlines to deploy adequate manpower, show real-time data AJR

    Delhi airport mess: Centre tells airlines to deploy adequate manpower, show real-time data

    football Roberto Cejas, who shouldered Diego Maradona after Argentina won 1986 World Cup, wants to lift Lionel Messi in Qatar snt

    Roberto Cejas, who shouldered Maradona after Argentina won 1986 World Cup, wants to lift Messi in Qatar

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs MAR: Not going to set up a plan to counter Kylian Mbappe - Morocco Walid Regragui ahead of France semis-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Not going to set up a plan to counter Mbappe' - Regragui ahead of France semis

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon