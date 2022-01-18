Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body

Many experts and doctors suggest that these seven fruits should be part of your daily diet to reduce cholesterol levels

High cholesterol levels are a significant reason behind heart problems and other lifestyle diseases. A shift in diet and regular consumption also adding a few new fruits can help in reducing cholesterol levels. It will also improve your health, may you fit and reduce weight, reducing the risk of heart diseases. According to doctors and experts, these seven fruits should be part of your regular diet for a healthy and happy heart.



Citrus fruits: Lemons and oranges are rich sources of vitamin C, and you should add them to your diet. All the citrus fruits have helped cure heart-related diseases. Citrus fruits are also believed immunity boosters and for skin-hair.



Apple: This fruit is recommended to all heart patients. Apples help reduce cholesterol levels and avoid blockages. The presence of fibre pectin in apples helps lower high cholesterol levels.



Kiwi: Avoid the skin, slice one in half, scoop out the inside with a spoon, and eat it. Kiwi is very fiber-rich, significantly increasing HDL cholesterol (Good cholesterol ) and decreasing the tendency for blood to become sticky and clot.



Grapes: They are a rich source of fibre and help in reducing cholesterol levels. They also control weight, which is said to be another reason behind heart diseases. Also Read: Skin care: Get rid of acne by using castor oil

Strawberry: This is a rich source of antioxidants that helps in controlling cholesterol levels and improve your skin. It is recommended that you eat strawberries in the morning for breakfast.

Avocado: Very helpful in controlling high levels of cholesterol. Avocado's regular consumption will bring down the cholesterol levels in a few weeks.

