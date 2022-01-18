  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body

    First Published Jan 18, 2022, 9:05 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Many experts and doctors suggest that these seven fruits should be part of your daily diet to reduce cholesterol levels

    Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body RCB

    High cholesterol levels are a significant reason behind heart problems and other lifestyle diseases. A shift in diet and regular consumption also adding a few new fruits can help in reducing cholesterol levels. It will also improve your health, may you fit and reduce weight, reducing the risk of heart diseases. According to doctors and experts, these seven fruits should be part of your regular diet for a healthy and happy heart.
     

    Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body RCB

    Citrus fruits: Lemons and oranges are rich sources of vitamin C, and you should add them to your diet. All the citrus fruits have helped cure heart-related diseases. Citrus fruits are also believed immunity boosters and for skin-hair.
     

    Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body RCB

    Apple: This fruit is recommended to all heart patients. Apples help reduce cholesterol levels and avoid blockages. The presence of fibre pectin in apples helps lower high cholesterol levels.
     

    Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body RCB

    Kiwi: Avoid the skin, slice one in half, scoop out the inside with a spoon, and eat it. Kiwi is very fiber-rich, significantly increasing HDL cholesterol (Good cholesterol ) and decreasing the tendency for blood to become sticky and clot.
     

    Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body RCB

    Grapes: They are a rich source of fibre and help in reducing cholesterol levels. They also control weight, which is said to be another reason behind heart diseases. Also Read: Skin care: Get rid of acne by using castor oil

    Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body RCB

    Strawberry: This is a rich source of antioxidants that helps in controlling cholesterol levels and improve your skin. It is recommended that you eat strawberries in the morning for breakfast.

     

    Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body RCB

    Avocado: Very helpful in controlling high levels of cholesterol. Avocado's regular consumption will bring down the cholesterol levels in a few weeks.
     

    Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body RCB

    Berries: Blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries have the highest antioxidant, good for the heart, skin and hair. Berries also improve your blood sugar and insulin levels. Also Read: UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App, offers healthier food choices

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are you pregnant and want to do Yoga? Here are some do's and don'ts practising Yoga during pregnancy RCB

    Are you pregnant and want to do Yoga? Here are some do's and don'ts practising Yoga during pregnancy

    Paediatrician speaks: Children are silent virus spreaders; COVID-19 vaccine a must RCB

    Paediatrician speaks: Children are silent virus spreaders; COVID-19 vaccine a must

    NITI Aayog releases 4th edition of the State Health Index for 2019-20-dnm

    NITI Aayog releases 4th edition of the State Health Index for 2019–20

    Beware Smoking biggest factor among young heart patients say doctors drb

    Beware! ‘Smoking biggest factor among young heart patients’, say doctors

    Nearly 15% of young people are suffering from CDV, say doctors drb

    Nearly 15% of young people are suffering from CDV, say doctors

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022: Behind Congress HQ's 'Asli Chief Minister' message for Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Punjab Election 2022: Behind Congress HQ's 'Asli Chief Minister' message for Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Failure to vaccinate will give rise to new variants UN chief to world leaders in Davos Summit gcw

    Failure to vaccinate will give rise to new variants: UN chief to world leaders in Davos Summit

    Hollywood Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a jerk? Watch drb

    Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a jerk? Watch

    Want to live longer? Here are 6 tips that will help you live healthy and happy for long RCB

    Want to live longer? Here are 6 tips that will help you live healthy and happy for long

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership

    Recent Videos

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon
    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon