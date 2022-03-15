Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Paris iconic Eiffel Tower grows taller by 6 metres, check out how

    First Published Mar 15, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    The tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, now measures 330 metres after the DAB+ (digital audio) antenna was airlifted onto its peak by helicopter under a leaden sky.

    The famous Paris landmark is set to look a whopping six meters taller, thanks to the huge antenna installed at the top of the Tower. It was placed at the top via a helicopter, which will took from Pace Jacques Rueff in front of the Eiffel Tower.

    The tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, now measures 330 metres after the DAB+ (digital audio) antenna was airlifted onto its peak by helicopter under a leaden sky. During its construction, the Eiffel Tower surpassed the Washington Monument to become the tallest man-made structure in the world, a title it held for four decades until the Chrysler Building in New York City was topped off in 1929.
     

    The wrought-iron lattice tower is among the most visited tourist sites in the world, according to TripAdvisor. For years, it has served as a point of radio signal for the city, and this function is what saved it from destruction back in 1909. It has, however, also been used for broadcast transmissions for more than 100 years, with the height of its pinnacle changing numerous times as ageing antennas were replaced.
     

