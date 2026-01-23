Thai Woman Dates Twin Brothers, Plans DNA Test If Pregnant
Unique Relationship: Dating and live-in relationships are common these days. But a girl from Northeast Thailand is currently trending on social media. The reason is her relationship with twin brothers at the same time.
Who is this 24-year-old girl?
According to a South China Morning Post report, 24-year-old Fah from Thailand's Nakhon Phanom area was looking for a relationship when she met twin brothers Sua and Sing.
First the younger brother, then the older one made contact
According to the younger brother, Sua, he messaged Fah first and later told his older brother, Sing. The three became good friends, and their relationship began.
The twin brothers are younger than the girl
According to the report, both twin brothers are a year younger than Fah and work in agri-machinery services. The three started dating while Fah was completing her studies.
All three share the same bed
24-year-old Fah said they've shared a bed from the start, with her in the middle. She believes physical intimacy is a natural part of any relationship.
How much does Fah earn working at a restaurant?
According to reports, Fah works at a restaurant, handling everything from serving customers to helping in the kitchen. Her monthly income is 10,000 baht (about $320).
If she gets pregnant, she'll get a DNA test
According to Fah, if she gets pregnant, she will get a DNA test to identify the biological father. This is to ensure the correct name is on the birth certificate.
What Fah said about negative comments
Regarding negative comments on social media, Fah says everyone has the right to live their life their own way. Their unique relationship has gained a lot of attention.
The three publicly share their romantic moments
Fah often shares pictures on social media where she is seen sitting or lying between the two brothers. Through these pictures, she publicly shares their romantic moments.
