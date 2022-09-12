Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sealed in 1986, to be opened in 2085! Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' in Sydney vault sparks intrigue

    A secret letter written by Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, is locked inside a vault in Sydney, and what is interesting is that it cannot be opened for 63 more years!

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    A vault in Sydney's Queen Victoria Building, or QVB as it is popularly known, is home to a 'secret letter' written by Queen Elizabeth II, which interestingly cannot be opened for 63 more years. 

    Hand-written in 1986, the Queen's letter is addressed to the people of Sydney and sits inside a glass case in a restricted area of the iconic building. 

    Also read: Did Nostradamus predict the end of British monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II's death?

    Reports say that nobody knows the letter's contents, including the Queen's personal staff. However, one thing is known - it can't be opened until 2085. 

    Addressed to the Lord Mayor of Sydney, the instruction reads the Queen's 'secret letter' reads: "On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 A.D, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them."

    It is simply signed, "Elizabeth R."

    Also read: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 10 most-inspiring quotes from UK's longest-serving monarch

    In 1986, Queen Victoria Building underwent restoration work and was officially opened by Lord Mayor Doug Sutherland on November 18. Queen Elizabeth II's 'secret letter' was placed for public viewing on the same day.

    "The Queen's Letter - Placed for public viewing Tuesday 18 November 1986," reads the metal plate placed above the actual letter in the building.

    Also read: Crowning glory: From florals to pastels, a look at Queen Elizabeth II's iconic hats through the years

    Queen Victoria was the great-great-grandmother of Queen Elizabeth II, who was coronated on June 2, 1953. She visited Australia for the first time just two years after she was crowned. At 27, she became the first reigning monarch to visit Australia. It was estimated that about one million people turned out to see her in Sydney.

    Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the contents of her 'secret letter' hidden in Sydney has sparked intrigue among several Australians. 

    People took to Twitter to spark a discussion on what could be written in the letter meant to be opened a century after it was placed in the iconic building.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times.

    "From her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia," Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement Friday.

    Also read: King Charles III: The monarch who 'loves India' and believes in healing power of Yoga, Ayurveda

    "Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours," added Albanese.

    On Friday, Sydney's iconic Opera House was lit with a tribute to the Queen. On Sunday, Australia proclaimed King Charles III as the head of state, the first new monarch in 70 years.

