Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyrus Mistry's sons, Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry, are India’s richest billionaires under 30, reveals Forbes

    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

    Cyrus Mistry's sons, Firoz and Zahan, have emerged as the wealthiest billionaires under 30, as reported by Forbes. According to the latest Forbes Billionaires List for 2024, the top 25 youngest billionaires globally collectively hold a wealth of $110 billion.

    article_image1

    Earlier this week, the Forbes Billionaires List 2024 unveiled the 25 youngest billionaires in the world under the age of 33, with a combined net worth of $110 billion. Most of the money was inherited rather than created on one's own. Zahan and Firoz, the sons of Cyrus Mistry, were two of the youngest millionaires under thirty.

    With $4.9 billion apiece, Zahan and Firoz Mistry have a total wealth of $9.8 billion, largely acquired from their father Cyrus Mistry, who passed away in a vehicle accident in 2022.

    article_image2

    Who is Zahan Mistry?

    The 25-year-old Zahan Mistry is the son of the late Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. After his father passed away in an automobile accident in 2022, he inherited a portion of his family's 18.4% ownership in Tata Sons.

    He attended Yale University to finish his education. Zahan owns a quarter of the massive Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a construction company located in Mumbai. The group's chairman is his uncle Shapoor Mistry.

    Zahan Mistry presently resides in Mumbai and is an Irish citizen.

    article_image3

    Who is Firoz Mistry?

    Firoz Mistry, 27, is the eldest son of the late Cyrus Mistry. In addition to his citizenship from Ireland, Firoz presently resides in Mumbai.

    After his father passed away in a vehicle accident in 2022, he also inherited a portion of his family's 18.4% ownership in Tata Sons. His ownership position in Shapoorji Pallonji Group is twenty-five percent. The group's chairman is his uncle Shapoor Mistry.

    Through the IPO of Afcons Infrastructure, a privately held construction and engineering company, Firoz is participating in fundraising efforts. Firoz attended the University of Warwick to finish his education.

    article_image4

    As per the most recent edition of Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024, India now has 200 billionaires overall, up from 169 last year, with the addition of 25 new billionaires this year. These Indians now have a collective net worth of $954 billion, up 41% from $675 billion the previous year.

    Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) CMD is well-known in India. At $116 billion, Mukesh Ambani was the richest person on the list of billionaires. Gautam Adani ($84 billion), Shiv Nadar ($36.9 billion), Savitri Jindal & Family ($33.5 billion), and Dilip Shanghvi ($26.7 billion) were the next richest people. At number nine on the worldwide rankings, Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian in the top ten.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israeli army says body of hostage recovered from Gaza: Report gcw

    Israeli army says body of hostage recovered from Gaza: Report

    Explained The origins of Iran-Israel 'shadow war' and why United States is on high alert snt

    Explained: The origins of Iran-Israel 'shadow war' and why United States is on high alert?

    Chinese student diagnosed with 'delusional love disorder', says 'All girls in school like me' vkp

    Chinese student diagnosed with 'delusional love disorder', says 'All girls in school like me'

    New York City to pay $17.5 million to settle suit after police forced women to remove hijabs for mug shots snt

    New York City to pay $17.5 million to settle suit after police forced women to remove hijabs for mug shots

    How to live a healthy long life? World's oldest living man John Tinniswood reveals secret to his longevity gcw

    How to live a healthy long life? World's oldest living man John Tinniswood reveals secret to his longevity

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress latest hottest avatar will blow your mind RBA

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress latest hottest avatar will blow your mind

    Bengaluru: Massive 120-foot chariot falls during Madduramma fair in Anekal, no casualties reported (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Massive 120-foot chariot falls during Madduramma fair in Anekal, no casualties reported (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Shrikanth Shinde Eknath Shinde son to contest from Kalyan reveals Devendra Fadnavis gcw

    LS Polls 2024: Shrikanth Shinde to contest from THIS seat

    Kerala man creates India's first open-source AI engineer 'Devika', born from joke on X vkp

    Kerala man creates India's first open-source AI engineer 'Devika', born from joke on X

    Israeli army says body of hostage recovered from Gaza: Report gcw

    Israeli army says body of hostage recovered from Gaza: Report

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon