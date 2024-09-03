Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Countries with death penalty for rape: A global view

    This article explores the countries around the world where rapists face the death penalty, highlighting the various methods of execution employed.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    Public beheadings as punishment

    Saudi Arabia imposes the death penalty, often through public beheadings, for rape and murder under its Sharia law system. The country faces criticism for limited appeal opportunities for the accused.

    article_image2

    Iran's use of hanging for rapists

    Iran also enforces the death penalty for rape under Islamic law, typically by hanging within prisons. The country's legal system faces scrutiny for its lack of transparency.

    article_image3

    Pakistan's capital punishment for rape

    Pakistan introduced the death penalty for rapists in 2020, particularly for gang rape and child sexual abuse. Chemical castration is another punishment method used in some cases.

    article_image4

    Bangladesh's response to public outcry

    Bangladesh enacted the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill in 2020, introducing the death penalty for rape following public outrage over high-profile cases. However, life imprisonment remains the more common punishment.

    article_image5

    Egypt's stance on child rape

    Egypt mandates the death penalty for rape cases involving minors or abduction, reflecting the influence of both Sharia principles and civil law.

    article_image6

    India's post-Nirbhaya Act amendments

    India introduced stricter rape laws, including the death penalty for child rape, following the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. While the death penalty exists, it is rarely carried out.

    article_image7

    UAE's strict punishments for rape

    The UAE enforces harsh punishments for rape, including the death penalty, with cases involving minors considered particularly severe. Execution methods include hanging and shooting.

    article_image8

    China's approach to punishing rape

    China classifies rape as a serious crime punishable by death. Execution methods include shooting and lethal injection.

    यह भी पढ़ें:

    Also Read: Sinking Cities: Will these beautiful places soon become history?

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boeing Starliner set to return to earth on September 6 without astronauts onboard RTM

    Boeing Starliner set to return to earth on September 6 without astronauts onboard

    Unbelievable Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years gcw

    Unbelievable! Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years

    I cant wait Elon Musk expresses eagerness as Donald Trump considers role for Tesla CEO in auditing US agencies snt

    'I can't wait': Elon Musk expresses eagerness as Trump considers role for Tesla CEO in auditing US agencies

    China accident: 11 dead after bus hits group of students in Shandong; horrifying video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    China accident: 11 dead after bus hits group of students in Shandong; horrifying video surfaces (WATCH)

    Jaden Newman's alleged explicit videos leaked online amid OnlyFans controversy AJR

    Jaden Newman's alleged explicit videos leaked online amid OnlyFans controversy

    Recent Stories

    IC814 The Kandahar Hijack row: Netflix agrees to mention real names of hijackers to opening disclaimer snt

    'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' row: Netflix agrees to mention real names of hijackers to opening disclaimer

    7 Transformative Bhagavad Gita teachings on love and relationships RTM

    7 Transformative Bhagavad Gita teachings on love and relationships

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know NTI

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know

    Discover the secret to better sleep: Black raisin and saffron water RTM

    Discover the secret to better sleep: Black raisin and saffron water

    Bengaluru Germany-based Flixbus debuts in South India, promising to elevate travel experience vkp

    Bengaluru: Germany-based Flixbus debuts in South India, promising to elevate travel experience

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon